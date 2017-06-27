 
News By Tag
* Finance
* Accounting
* Professional Association
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Accounting
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Orlando
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
321
June 2017
30292827


First African-American Woman Elected to Lead Florida Government Finance Officers Association

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Finance
Accounting
Professional Association

Industry:
Accounting

Location:
Orlando - Florida - US

Subject:
Executives

ORLANDO, Fla. - July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Linda S. Howard has made history by becoming the first African-American woman at the helm of the Florida Government Finance Officers Association (FGFOA). The organization announced Tuesday, June 27, at a business meeting during its annual conference in Hollywood, Florida, that Howard would serve as President for the 2017- 2018 term.

The FGFOA is the organization officially committed to serving as a platform for providing professional resources and opportunities to its members through Education, Networking, Leadership and Information. Howard, age 55, succeeds Sarah Koser, and serves with a selected board of directors. "Linda is even keel, balanced, and knows just what to say, and when to say it," states Past President Diane Reichard.  "You can always count on Linda for quiet reflective decisions that benefit the group as a whole," notes Past President, Mary-Lou Pickles.

Howard is the Treasurer of the Florida Municipal Power Agency and has 34 years' experience managing and working in the fields of accounting and finance, including: payroll, accounts payable, fixed assets, financial reporting, and accounts receivable.  She has managed debt portfolios averaging $2 billion and investments portfolios from $500 million to $1 billion.

Her new role at FGFOA will provide leadership and insight of best practices, policies, and procedures that contribute to improved government finance management. Howard's election is a major step toward racial, ethnic, and gender equity, and increased diversity for the organization.

About Linda S. Howard

Linda S. Howard is a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Treasury Professional. She earned Bachelor and Masters degrees from the University of Central Florida.  Linda lives in Orlando with her husband, Ken, and their two daughters, Kendra and Lucinda. She can be reached via email at: faye7983@gmail.com.

About Florida Government Finance Officers Association
The Florida Government Finance Officers Association (FGFOA) was founded in 1937 and serves more than 2,800 professionals from state, county and city governments, school districts, colleges and universities, special districts, and private firms. To learn more about the organization at http://www.fgfoa.org/.

Contact
Vasaj Communications
***@vasajcommunications.com
End
Source:Linda S. Howard
Email:***@vasajcommunications.com Email Verified
Tags:Finance, Accounting, Professional Association
Industry:Accounting
Location:Orlando - Florida - United States
Subject:Executives
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
vasaj communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share