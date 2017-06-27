News By Tag
10 Business Brokers which can help you to Sell your business
An entrepreneur selling his business is probably selling the biggest deal of his life.
Top Boutique Brokers
1 - Sandler O'Neill and Partners
Sandler O'Neill and Partners, the company with its headquarters in New York, is a full-fledged investment banking firm and brokerage dealer. The long list of services is offers include capital markets, merger and acquisitions, sales and trading, management of balance sheet, mortgage and finance consultation. If you are selling a medium-sized company, Sandler O'Neil and Partners is the one to seek help from.
2 - Raincatcher
Raincatcher is one company to look for, if you are wanting to obtain maximum value for your business when selling. With licenses to sell companies in all 50 US states and its proprietary selling framework the Colorado-based company can bring you buyers that are specifically searching for businesses like yours.
3 - Murphy
With a proven track record of successful business closings, Murphy is one of the leading boutique brokers in Florida. Besides buying and selling businesses, Murphy can help in evaluating your company, appraising machinery and equipment and a host of other business consultations.
4 - First Choice Business Brokers
First Choice Business Brokers is one of the leading business sales brokers in Nevada and the one to go for if confidential selling is your priority. From selling a business to evaluating a company to leasing services, the brokerage firm does it all with professionalism and commitment.
Middle Market - For companies with Revenues in the $100 - $500 million range
Businesses with revenue generation of $100 million to $500 million must look for brokerage firms that are bigger than boutique brokers but smaller than 'bulge brackets' - they require middle market brokerage firms.
If you are unsure whether or not to choose 'middle market brokerage firms' for selling your business, the criteria below can help you make up your mind.
Deals: Middle market brokers generally work on deals that are worth $100 million to $500 million.
Geography: They generally operate in multiple cities but are not spread globally like the Bulge brackets brokers. Hence, if selling your business requires national interests but no international affairs, middle market brokers would be great for you.
Services Provided: Middle market brokerage providers generally offer full range of services including M&A advisory, raising debt and equity, restructuring and other services. They generally help you with the best buying and selling practices and assist in providing the funds to make it happen.
Top Middle Market Brokers
5 - Houlihan Lokey
Houlihan Lokey is one of the few publically listed Middle Market Brokers. The New York-based company specializes in merger and acquisitions, restructuring, capital markets, fairness valuations and opinions. Houlihan Lokey is a great choice for private property sellers, public companies and selling of family businesses.
6 - Morgan & Westfield Business Brokers
Morgan & Westfield is a professional services firm that specializes in the confidential appraisal and sale of small to mid-sized, privately owned businesses. They help sell small - and mid-sized companies. The process of selling a small business is quite different than selling a large business. As a result, the sale of your business should be handled by a team of professionals with experience in selling businesses similar in size to yours. http://www.morganandwestfield.com
7 - Rothschild & Co
Rothschild & Co is a banking firm that offers financial advisory services to medium-scale businesses. It also provides divestitures, merger and acquisitions, privatization, initial public offerings, negotiation execution and transaction closing services.
Bulge Bracket - For companies with revenues over $500 million
Bulge Bracket brokers are for the giant businesses with revenues of 500 million dollars and upwards. These brokerage firms are generally known for their extensive security measures and other benefits they offer to enhance buying and selling experiences of business owners.
So, do you really need these high-end services for selling your firms? Here are some criteria that help you decide.
Deals: Generally, Bulge Bracket deals are above $500 million and more often than not in the billion-dollar valuation.
Geography: They are worldwide which means if you are looking to sell your business abroad or have international interests, bulge bracket brokers are the one to look for.
Services Provided: Generally bulge bracket brokers not only help entrepreneurs buy and sell companies but they also provide asset management, commercial banking, insurance, trading and other services.
Top Bulge Bracket Brokers
8 - Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs is the top dog in the Bulge bracket category. It is also the most suitable firm to serve businesses in multiple disciplines including finance, management, hospitality, real estate, engineering, political science, law and security and all other categories. It is the best firm to bet on when it comes to global security that meets international standards.
9 - J.P. Morgan
The wealth management and brokerage service provider, J.P. Morgan is a global leader in providing different financial services to important corporations and institutions across the world. Investment banking, private banking, treasury services are some of the other services it provides.
10 - Morgan Stanley
Corporations and organizations across the globe bet big on Morgan Stanley for its reputation in investment banking. Its capital raising services and advisories are lauded by many business analysts and considered as one of the best in the industry.
