Two Toll Brothers' Parker communities to release home sites
Events at both communities on July 9 will feature refreshments, family activities.
The many amenities included for residents of The Highlands and The Hills are the Grand Hall and the Aquatic Center (located within the Idyllwilde community) that provide year-round family fun with its pool, fitness center, entertainment room and BBQ pits for cookouts. School-age children may attend the highly-rated Douglas County schools.
The Highlands at Parker
Most of the available home sites in The Highlands back to green belts or open space with pine trees and gentle rolling hills. "This community is built at the highest elevation in the area, giving our home owners great mountain and city views," says Caroline Rudee, The Highlands sales manager. "These new home sites are larger than our previous sites and are located along four cul-de-sacs."
The Highlands at Parker (https://www.tollbrothers.com/
To reach the sales office for The Highlands at Parker (open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), take Exit 5 (S. Parker Road/CO-83) from E-470 and head south on S. Parker Road for 4.4 miles to Hess Road. Turn left onto Hess Road and travel 1.5 miles to Canterberry Parkway. Turn left onto Canterberry Parkway and go 1.2 miles to Pine Canyon Drive to the model at 11675 Pine Canyon Pt. For more information, visit tollbrothers.com/
The Hills at Parker
About half of the available home sites to be released in The Hills will back to open space, and some of the open space sites have mountain and downtown views. The home sites average more than 9,500 sq. ft.
"Home buyers choose this established community because of the breathtaking mountain views, wildlife corridors and nearly 300 acres of open space," says Rudee, The Hills sales manager. "The best way to ensure that you get your dream home with all of its desired features is to build. Toll Brothers includes many designer features as standard and offers hundreds of items that you may include to personalize your home."
The Hills at Parker (http://www.tollbrothers.com/
To reach the sales office for The Hills at Parker (open daily 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), take Exit 5 (S. Parker Road/CO-83) from E-470. Head south on S. Parker Road for 4.4 miles to Hess Road. Turn left onto Hess Road and travel 1.5 miles to Canterberry Parkway. Turn left onto Canterberry Parkway and go .4-mile to Idyllwilde Drive. Turn left onto Idyllwilde Drive and travel .2-mile. The model home will be on your left (21962 E. Idyllwilde Drive). For more information, visit tollbrothers.com/
About Toll Brothers
An award-winning Fortune 500 company founded in 1967, Toll Brothers embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company whose stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
This is not an offering where prohibited by law.
