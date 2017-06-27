 
News By Tag
* Discount Of Ecommerce Ext
* discount and Deals Extension
* Ecommerce Discount
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Portland
  Oregon
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
321
June 2017
30292827

Independence Day Discounts: Get 10% off of all the CedCommerce's Products on July 4th

The CedCommerce announce 10% off on any of the extensions purchased from its website on July 4th, on the occasion of Independence day. Use Code USINDEPENDENCE10 to avail the benefit.
 
PORTLAND, Ore. - July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Come July 4th and the entire US will be drowned in the celebration on the federal holiday bestowed to commemorate the Independence that US won 241 years ago. We congratulated the every American on this day and salute the US for being the flag bearer of Human Rights, peace and Non-violence and may it continues to prosper.

Also, to compliment the spirit of festivities of this day, CedCommerce announces 10% off of on any of the product purchased from its website. The discount has been extended to umbrella of products – Magento extensions, Woocommerce extensions, Saas-Based apps and more.

Use promocode to benefit from the discount:

To utilize this discount use promocode USINDEPENDENCE10 at the time of check out to avail the benefits on July 4th.

Availability:

The benefits of the extensions are available on all the extensions listed on CedCommerce's website – www.cedcommerce.com. However, PROMO CODE can't be applied on the products of CedCommerce listed on other 3rd part websites. The offer is only for July 4th, 2017.\

About CedCommerce:

Established in 2010, CedCommerce offers e-commerce web development tools for range of frameworks – Magento, Woocommerce, Shopify, Bigcommerce, 3dCart etc. Among its products, Magento extensions enabling their store into a online marketplace, B2B marketplace and Online reservation websites; and it Multi Channel selling extensions are most notable. CedCommerce is trusted Walmart and Newegg Partner.

See More: http://cedcommerce.com/

Contact
Karshit Bhargava
8888820953
marketing@cedcommerce.com
End
Source:CedCommerce
Email:***@cedcommerce.com Email Verified
Tags:Discount Of Ecommerce Ext, discount and Deals Extension, Ecommerce Discount
Industry:Business
Location:Portland - Oregon - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
CedCommerce Inc News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share