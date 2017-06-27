News By Tag
Independence Day Discounts: Get 10% off of all the CedCommerce's Products on July 4th
The CedCommerce announce 10% off on any of the extensions purchased from its website on July 4th, on the occasion of Independence day. Use Code USINDEPENDENCE10 to avail the benefit.
Also, to compliment the spirit of festivities of this day, CedCommerce announces 10% off of on any of the product purchased from its website. The discount has been extended to umbrella of products – Magento extensions, Woocommerce extensions, Saas-Based apps and more.
Use promocode to benefit from the discount:
To utilize this discount use promocode USINDEPENDENCE10 at the time of check out to avail the benefits on July 4th.
Availability:
The benefits of the extensions are available on all the extensions listed on CedCommerce's website – www.cedcommerce.com. However, PROMO CODE can't be applied on the products of CedCommerce listed on other 3rd part websites. The offer is only for July 4th, 2017.\
About CedCommerce:
Established in 2010, CedCommerce offers e-commerce web development tools for range of frameworks – Magento, Woocommerce, Shopify, Bigcommerce, 3dCart etc. Among its products, Magento extensions enabling their store into a online marketplace, B2B marketplace and Online reservation websites; and it Multi Channel selling extensions are most notable. CedCommerce is trusted Walmart and Newegg Partner.
See More: http://cedcommerce.com/
Contact
Karshit Bhargava
8888820953
marketing@cedcommerce.com
