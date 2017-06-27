 
High-performance separators for fine solder powders

Screening Solder Alloys: A Fine Separation Solution for a Fine Powder
 
 
Screening-solder-alloys
Screening-solder-alloys
PINEVILLE, N.C. - July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Atomising Systems Ltd specialises in the technology of powder or granule production by the atomisation of melts. A major tin producer and exporter in China had previously purchased an ultrasonic atomiser from Atomising Systems Ltd for their solder alloys (lead/tin) processing plant. However, due to increased demand, the need to maintain profitability and a change in legislation, a new atomising system was required, and an Atomising Systems centrifugal atomiser was chosen.

The resultant atomised solder powder required a particle size of less than 45 micron and therefore needed to be screened to remove any oversize. In addition the system needed to maintain throughput rates of 110Kg/hr. Having already been supplied sieving equipment on a number of occasions, Atomising Systems returned to Russell Finex for a solution.

Following product trials, two 48" Finex Separators™ were selected. Compared to spring mounted units, these high performance separators employ a standard drive motor with a separate vibrator housing mounted on a rubber suspension. This allows for a significant increase in sieving efficiency, providing both higher throughputs and greater accuracy of separation. To compliment the sieves, Russell Vibrasonic® Deblinding Systems were installed onto the meshes to prevent the solder from blocking the mesh.

Please contact us for more information about this application or how we can help with your specific requirements.

http://www.russellfinex.com/en/contact-russell-finex/

