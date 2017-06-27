News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
High-performance separators for fine solder powders
Screening Solder Alloys: A Fine Separation Solution for a Fine Powder
The resultant atomised solder powder required a particle size of less than 45 micron and therefore needed to be screened to remove any oversize. In addition the system needed to maintain throughput rates of 110Kg/hr. Having already been supplied sieving equipment on a number of occasions, Atomising Systems returned to Russell Finex for a solution.
Following product trials, two 48" Finex Separators™ were selected. Compared to spring mounted units, these high performance separators employ a standard drive motor with a separate vibrator housing mounted on a rubber suspension. This allows for a significant increase in sieving efficiency, providing both higher throughputs and greater accuracy of separation. To compliment the sieves, Russell Vibrasonic® Deblinding Systems were installed onto the meshes to prevent the solder from blocking the mesh.
Please contact us for more information about this application or how we can help with your specific requirements.
http://www.russellfinex.com/
Contact
Anna Woods
***@russellfinex.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse