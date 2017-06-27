News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
App Samurai Became Silver Sponsor to MB 2017 by VentureBeat
In that manner, VentureBeat is getting prepared to bring mobile marketing, artificial intelligence, and other disruptive technology leaders together to give insights for 2 days. The event will be at Fort Mason Center for Arts & Culture in San Francisco. More than 60 speakers will share their experiences and know-how during the event. You'll also have a chance for networking with industry leaders like Rashmy Chatterjee from IBM and Nick Rockwell from New York Times.
There will be interesting topics covering during the event like "Why AI needs a magic moment", "Delivering mobile customer engagement: Retailers push mobile to the edge", and "Fintech Disruption: Five lessons learned from banking AI". You can reach the whole agenda here (http://vbevents.venturebeat.com/
The sponsors are also from the mobile world's giants. One of the sponsors are App Samurai, the fastest growing self-service mobile advertising platform for high growth companies. As you know, App Samurai provides a smart dashboard to app developers to let them create, manage, and measure mobile ad campaigns to acquire qualified users for their apps. They also let their users reach all needed statistics about their ad campaigns and their apps.
It takes time and effort to work with all ad networks, find out the best publishers and make a good mixture of them. They are complex and risky and it is extremely difficult to manage multiple ad networks.
Advanced tools and big agencies are hard to work with because of entry barriers.
Social media ads are not feasible because of increasing cost to acquire thousands of users in a day.
Beside these, mobile ad planning, execution and analysis are complicated because you cannot reach all available app marketing tools at once and they also require in-depth mobile advertising knowledge.
App Samurai (https://appsamurai.com/
The company joined the Class of Techstars Berlin 2017 at the end of January and they are getting prepared to become the next big thing in performance marketing.
Contact
App Samurai
***@appsamurai.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse