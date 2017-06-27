News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Digital Marketers India Announced To Offer Social Media Optimization Services To Global Customers
Digital Marketers India is an Indian Digital Marketing agency which offers a wide range of services to its local and global customers. The spokesperson of the company made an announcement about their Social Media Optimization services.
The offered SMO service is a new individual service added in the umbrella of digital marketing offerings of the company. According to the shared details, this service will provide an individual professional digital marketing service to optimize the social profiles of the companies or individual profiles. The customer can take benefit of SMO service for one or more social networking platforms based on their requirements.
"We have been catering to our customers with our social media marketing services and we can proudly say that they are really happy with our services. However, when someone comes to us for the first time, it happens, they are not really confident investing in our Social Media Marketing service before seeing our expertise with their own product or company. Here, we suggest them to start with small. It means taking our Social Media Optimization (SMO) service because social media page optimization is always a first step needs to be taken to start strategic SMM activities. This doesn't require much investment as it is as low as 50-70 USD. Also, during this process, our customers can experience our expertise and professionalism. Thus, to benefit these customers, we have started offering an individual service called SMO aka Social Media Optimization service.", shared director of Digital Marketers India.
According to shared details, this service is available for the individual platform. It means the customer may select one or more social networking websites for which they want to use the SMO service. The experienced Social Media Marketing experts perform all required actions to optimize the profile or a company page to fit in the social networking site standards.
The director of Digital Marketers India further shared, "We are offering our social media marketing services to our customers for both, company pages and individual profiles. In fact, we handle social profiles of public figures as well who take our service for self branding. We have worked with diversified businesses and profiles which bestow us an unbeatable expertise in this field. With our Social Media Optimization Service, we thrive to give an experience of our field expertise to our customers."
The director of Digital Marketers India has invited people interested in knowing more to visit their official page, here http://digitalmarketersindia.com/
Contact
Digital Marketers India
***@digitalmarketersindia.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse