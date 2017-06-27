News By Tag
International Conference to Consider "Blue Collar Studies"
After Election Surprise, and "Deaths of Despair," Why Not Add Blue Collar Studies to Black and LGBT Studies?
Now the Fifteenth International Conference on New Directions in the Humanities will consider, especially in light of the unexpected election of Donald Trump, and alarming reports that life expectancy is surprisingly tumbling among white middle-class Americans, whether a new discipline called "Blue Collar Studies" or "White Middle Class Studies" should be added to these other established academic disciplines.
It appears that most of America's intelligentsia - reporters, commentators, political analysts, pollsters, politicians, and professors with 4-year degrees - were surprised when Trump won the election, especially in view of the many things which he said and did which were widely believed to turn off major groups of prospective voters.
But the segment which was apparently not turned off, and whose voting patterns were reportedly largely responsible for his upset win, were the 6 out of 10 adults who are white middle-class Americans without a 4-year college degree.
Studies about white middle-class Americans without 4-year degrees would help us better understand the very strong feelings of despair and hopelessness which caused so many of them to vote for Trump, suggests public interest law professor John Banzhaf, who will present the proposal to thousands of professors of Humanities and other related disciplines at the Conference.
Such studies would also help governments to better tailor programs aimed at this population to more effectively address the problems which they face which too many legislators, program administrators, and regulators apparently do not understand or adequately appreciate.
Also, notes Banzhaf, life expectancy - which has always been a reliable indicator of improvement in the human condition - is now sharply declining among white working Americans, both male and female, although it continues to rise for those with 4-year degrees. Indeed, mortality is suddenly rising for white middle-class Americans after decades of decline; a startling and embarrassing development for an economically advanced nation.
In a related situation, poor health is becoming more common for each new generation of middle-aged, less-educated white Americans, and it's not just a result of economic setbacks, the difficulty of finding jobs, lack of growth in the spending power of their paychecks, etc. We know this, Banzhaf says, because researchers have reported that the death rate of non-Hispanic white Americans had risen steadily since 1999 - in sharp contrast with the death rates of blacks, Hispanics and Europeans who in many situations suffer from the same economic problems.
No, as researches put it, the cause seems to be somewhat different: a so called "sea of despair" among white, working-class Americans which both makes them politically and socially desperate, and all too often leads to what have been labeled "deaths of despair" - largely from drugs, alcohol-related liver diseases, and suicide.
Studying this population might help us all understand why this one group - in contrast to blacks, Hispanics, and Europeans suffering from very similar economic problems - uniquely is experiencing this overwhelming despair which is causing them to literally kill themselves with avoidable and very expensive medical problems such as drug addiction, alcohol abuse, and suicide, argues Banzhaf.
The Fifteenth International Conference on New Directions in the Humanities will be held during the period July 5-7 in London, England. Professor Banzhaf will present his proposal on establishing this new academic discipline on Thursday, July 06, at 10:30 AM at the Conference venue at the Imperial College Union in the Sir Alexander Fleming Building.
JOHN F. BANZHAF III
Professor of Public Interest Law
George Washington University Law School,
FAMRI Dr. William Cahan Distinguished Professor,
Fellow, World Technology Network,
Founder, Action on Smoking and Health (ASH),
2000 H Street, NW, Wash, DC 20052, USA
(202) 994-7229 // (703) 527-8418
http://banzhaf.net/
