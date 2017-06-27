News By Tag
Enhance your Website and Mobile App Development ideas with WebClues Infotech!!
WebClues Infotech started in 2014 with web development and design services with a team of five experts, we then explored and mastered iPhone app development, Android app development, Windows-phone development and mobile games.
WebClues Infotech is aiming to become one of the top notch providers of offshore development solutions and a cohesive outsourcing model in India – encompassing services to the customers across the globe. The ongoing convergence and interoperability of businesses have leaded us to be more confident towards developing and nurturing key areas of talent empowerment – which will be achieved by having a strong knowledge management and research in different technologies. As a part of serving global customers – WebClues is also working on developing their presence in other parts of the world to be able to leverage the expertise that we presently have.
Generally, clients were facing a lot of difficulties in explaining their vision to us. Our founder Mr. Ayush Kanodia envisaged great process so that clients always feels at home and quoted:
"Your Vision, Our Creation"
We are working round the clock to give our customers best services possible. We give top-notch services to our clients. Some of our expertise areas are Mobile App Development, Web Development, CMS & ECommerce, UI/UX Design, Apple Watch App Development, iBeacon App Development, AR Apps Development, Big Data Services, Cloud Computing (AWS), Internet of Things, Digital Marketing etc.
As a creative workforce, we produce design experiences that entertain, inspire, satisfy and challenge our clients and their patrons. We help enable your market to see the "glow" of your organization and increase prospects from being one-time visitors to regular consumers.We are exceptional achievers. With keeping Customer at it center we have delivered 720+ Mobile development projects, 1200+ web development projects, 350+ projects on UI/UX design.
WebClues primarily aims to provide clients complete IT solutions and outsourcing services which include website design, web application development, CMS-based dynamic website (complete control over website content and front-end), eCommerce solutions, mobile application solutions, latest technologies (Node, iBeacon, AWS, IOT etc.) at affordable price with superior quality.
We, at WebClues, follow methods like Waterfall, RAD/ AGILE, Incremental Model for software development life-cycle based on client and project's requirements.
WebClues Infotech
1009-1010, 10th Floor, Signature-1, S.G.Highway, Makarba,
Ahmedabad-380051, Gujarat
+91-97-25-044067/
Contact
sales@webcluesinfotech.com
