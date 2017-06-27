 
World Champion Frisbee Dogs to Perform at the Carlisle Truck Nationals in 2017

Experience Family Fun with the Disc-Connected K9s at Carlisle in August
 
 
CARLISLE, Pa. - July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The Carlisle Truck Nationals run August 4-6, 2017 at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds and along with 100-years of truck history on display, there's a wide array of family-friendly activities too.  One such showcase includes frisbee dog action from Lawrence Frederick and his world-champion Disc-Connected K9 team.

The Disc-Connected K9s are no strangers to Carlisle, but will not only be at the truck show for the first-time ever, but will be back at Carlisle for the first time since 2014.  Frederick and his team are coming to Carlisle direct from the North Dakota State Fair, but call the southside of Jacksonville, Florida home when not on the road.  The Disc-Connected K9s are the only traveling show of its kind with such top notch "talent" on its roster.  Making these dogs even more special is the fact that they are rescues that are trained to do what they do best - run, play and entertain. Many of the breeds on the team include Border Collies, Australian Shepherds, Australian Border Collies, Jack Russells and other hyper active mixed breeds.

Dogs from Disc-Connected K9s have provided entertainment around the world and have performed for some of the most amazing audiences. In addition, nearly a dozen of the dogs are World Frisbee Dog Championship Finalists, more than any other team in the history of the sport. More specifically, Frederick boasts five different World Champion dogs, including Harley Davidson, a three-time champion, plus 17 different World Finalists. More importantly, all of these performers are rescue dogs.  Disc-Connected K9s not only rescues and trains dogs to perform, they also have their own adoption program.  If for whatever reason they rescue a dog and can't keep it, they adopt it out with no adoption fees. Donations, however, are always greatly appreciated either on their website or at their shows.

Further, coming to Carlisle is a homecoming of sorts for Frederick.  Though he currently lives in Florida, he spent his early teen years in the Carlisle/Shippensburg area as his mom worked for a local company.

"It's always fun to come to the area," said Frederick.  "While I do make it through this region frequently, I still enjoy the trips down memory lane that I experience each time I visit the mid-state.  I have been to Carlisle before but visiting the Carlisle Truck Nationals is a first for my team.  I'm looking forward to showcasing the dogs in August at Carlisle and can't want to see everyone at the event too."

Complete event information, as well as links to register a truck or purchase single day/weekend tickets is available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or by calling 717-243-7855.

