IST Recognized by Genesys as Middle East Partner of the Year

Follows closely on the heels of IST being awarded Gold Partner status by Genesys in March 2017

-- Dubai, United Arab Emirates - IST, the customer experience technology specialists, today announced that the company has been named 'Middle East Partner of the Year' by Genesys, the global leader in omnichannel customer experience and contact centre solutions.The award, which was presented to IST at Genesys' annual CX17 event last month in Brussels, Belgium, recognizes IST for their outstanding technical support and professional service capabilities, investment in Genesys training and certification programs, and in-house R&D capabilities which have allowed Genesys to extend their partnership with IST and empower them to become the first and only cloud partner in the Middle East, and launch IST OmniCloud. Perhaps most importantly, this award acknowledges IST's successful implementation of several significant Genesys-based solutions in the region, including projects with Careem, Dubai Islamic Bank, Mobily, SABIC, and STC.This recognition follows closely on the heels of several other awards that IST and their customers have received from Genesys over the last couple of months. In May 2017, at Genesys' G-Summit in Dubai, UAE, IST was recognized as 'Most Innovative Partner'. IST customers took home a majority of the customer awards including Careem for 'Best Regional Rollout of Genesys CX Platform', Dubai Islamic Bank for 'Best Use of Technology in Finance', SABIC for 'Best Back Office Optimization' and STC for 'Best Use of Technology in Telecom' and 'Best Digital Channels Experience'. In addition to receiving two awards at the Dubai event, STC was also awarded the 'CX Pioneer Award' at Genesys' Global CX Summit, Genesys CX Indy17, in Indianapolis, USA.Commenting on the decision to recognize IST as the premier Genesys partner in the Middle East, Mohamed Afifi, Managing Director, Middle East at Genesys, said, "We are very proud of IST - in less than three years they have stepped up and achieved such great results. Delivering innovation in a very competitive and challenging market is not easy. Over the last couple of years, IST has done a great job delivering customer success to major Genesys clients in the region and helping accelerate our new strategic solutions to the market. Now with their latest cloud offering powered by Genesys, there are new opportunities to deliver unique value on digital customer experience in the region "A Genesys partner since 2014, IST was recently awarded Gold Partner status with Genesys and offers two key solutions, based on Genesys technology, for enterprises in the region:Built on Genesys' OmniChannel Customer Experience Platform, the solution ensures that end customers get the same experience and quick resolution to their issue irrespective of how they contact enterprises, be it via contact center, web, email or social. IST's offering goes beyond just implementing a system and instead focuses on providing a solution that positively impacts the metrics that matter most to enterprises—NPS, operational costs and customer experience—which is what differentiates IST from the competition. In fact, in a recent deployment with STC, IST helped them improve their NPS by 17%, reduce agent staffing by 15% and increase their Web chat SLA by 62%.The customer journey doesn't end at the CX touch points, but in fact usually continues to the back office where follow ups are required. Using Genesys' Enterprise Workload Management (EWM), IST helps enterprise customers to finely tune and optimize their workload against their workforce, and as such enables them to reduce operational costs and provide end-to-end customer satisfaction. As a proof-point, IST recently deployed the Genesys EWM solution at Mobily and as a consequence, Mobily was able to increase their SLA from 75% to 92%, improve customer satisfaction by 35% and achieve financial payback within 10 months."At IST, we pride ourselves on being true CX technology specialists – we understand the customer journey and take a consultative approach to ensure that the solutions we provide to enterprises in the region truly add value and help them improve the customer experience they offer their customers," said Sherif Fahmy, Marketing Manager at IST."This award from Genesys is a testament to the commitment we have made to Genesys in terms of not just building the largest team of Genesys focused CX experts in the region but also investing in R&D and launching innovative solutions like IST OmniCloud and IST Sentiment Analysis that can be integrated with Genesys' own solutions to offer Middle East enterprises best-in-class customer experience platforms", concluded Sherif.