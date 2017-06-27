News By Tag
Indian Art Ideas Proudly Declares Bahadur Singh as 'Artist of the Month' for July 2017
Born and brought up in Faridabad, the featured artist of the month Bahadur Singh holds a distinct taste when it comes to art. He is known for his landscape paintings and his experience of seventeen years has helped him master the art of oil painting. Fascinated with the beauty of Mother Nature, Bahadur beautifully portrays his love by means of bright colours on the canvas which are a treat to the eye. He draws strong inspiration from the masterworks of Vincent Van Gogh and Michelangelo. Palette knife technique is his favourite, and he likes playing around with bright splashes of colour which reflect his deepest feelings. He has done his graduation from College of Arts in Delhi and works in the genre of art to promote his ideology of saving trees. He has a strong belief that art is one of the best ways to express oneself, and he tries to encourage his audiences to become more empathetic towards nature.
Numerous galleries, both Indian and international, have witnessed the beautiful creations of Mr. Singh. He has received worldwide acclamation for his marvellous formations and unparalleled contributions to the world of art.
About Indian Art Ideas
Indian Art Ideas is one of India's leading online art galleries. The site provides a platform to bring sellers and buyers together. It exhibits and offers an unparalleled collection of paintings, drawings, sketches, sculpture, prints and photographs by emerging and established Indian artists for sale at affordable price. With services like Art for Décor, Personalized Art and Art Advisory at an offer, Indian Art Ideas is a one-stop destination for all your needs concerning affordable artwork. For more details, please visit - https://www.indianartideas.in
Indian Art Ideas
+91-9891517759
info@indianartideas.com
