Recover Lost Quicken Software Account Password
In order to access quicken files in a secure manner you will need intuit ID. However, it is possible that customers may forget their password. In such situations they will need to follow the steps:
Before you start:
In case you are not able to access your account temporarily, you will need to stop for 15 minutes until the fall lockout time is over before you try to log into your account again. This is required even if you have access to a new password. Do not try to login before the lockout period is over because if you try to do so you will be locked out again.
To reset your Intuit ID Password:
· Access theIntuit ID login screen and then choose the option I forgot my password visible just below the Sign In prompt.
· Type in your e-mail address, phone number and also your user ID and then choose continue.
· Now verify your identity and then select the option to have a code emailed to your registered e-mail address or sent to you as an SMS to your registered phone number. You can also choose for different way to recover your account but it takes longer. Now select continue.
· Now re-enter the code provided in the screen in the required field.
· If you have more than one ID it is possible that you will get a list of IDs. In such situations you will need to choose reset password next to the ID you want to reset the password for. Just make sure that you are choosing the right ID for which you are trying to recover the password.
· Now create a secure password and then choose reset password.
· Now, you may be prompted to add your mobile number. You may choose to skip this step, but it is always better to add your mobile number in order to ensure faster recovery of your account.
· Also, you will be asked to update your profile information. You can correct the same if there are any changes to be made and then choose exit.
· If you are not temporarily locked out for which the time is 15 minutes, you can immediately log into your account with the password and ID.
