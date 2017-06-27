News By Tag
Hidden Brains Celebrated 14th Anniversary of Achieving Success and Technical Excellence
Joined by employees from both Ahmedabad and Hyderabad offices as well as an array of distinguished guests, Hidden Brains family celebrated its 14th company anniversary on 1st July 2017 in a three-day mega event.
This gala event aimed at celebrating and acknowledging team's commitment and contribution with a renewed sense of energy in the organization. The first day of anniversary celebration held in Country Inn & Suites By Carlson included Corporate Event, Cultural Extravaganza and Awards/Recognitions.
The evening program for 300+ guests was preceded by an inspiring address by Mr. Ram Chhawchharia COO & Director - Sales who took an introspective look at company's journey spanning across 14 years and the culture of empowering people. This philosophy of putting people first has continued throughout the history of the company and is shaping the future of company, making Hidden Brains the best place to work.
The second day of the event witnessed enthralling performances of the team at a lavish DJ-dance party and the final day allowed team members to fully explore the scenic beauty of Goa.
From humble beginnings to a top IT company, Hidden Brains caters to 33+ industry, Hidden Brains has over the years, expanded its operations to 102+ countries and a customer-base of more than 2200+ clients worldwide. Hidden Brains consists a team of 375 expert professionals known for technical innovation and brilliance.
The company won ICTIS Global Industry & Academic Excellence Award 2017 IoT Innovation, Best ICT Company of the Year, Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India Award 2013 for being the 25th fastest growing company in India, GESIA Awards for Best Mobile App Development Company 2013, Aegis Graham Bell Award 2013, and WQC (World Quality Commitment) 2010.
About Hidden Brains: Hidden Brains is a global provider of IT consulting and Enterprise Solutions in India catering to various technology platforms and addressing complex business challenges across diverse industry domains. Its team of passionate innovators and industry experts help enterprises increase productivity, enhance collaboration and drive ROI. For more information, visit www.hiddenbrains.com.
