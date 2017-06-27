News By Tag
Rural Solutions breakfast briefing sets out opportunities for rural landowners
The event, held at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire, has urged rural landowners to take control of their assets and invest in a broader business base to protect themselves in the current climate amidst Brexit uncertainties.
It follows the launch of a recent white paper where Rural Solutions articulated its vision for Positive Asset Management as a way to futureproof land and property assets.
The authors urged landowners to take inspiration from the urban sector and apply a commercial approach to land and property to ensure long-term preservation and success for future generations.
William Fry, Managing Director of Rural Solutions, said: "Having worked in the rural sector for almost 30 years I can say that within that time frame the landscape remained relatively unchanged.
"We are now working within extraordinary, unprecedented times. The decision to leave the EU and the effect on associated subsidies requires careful planning, and an entrepreneurial spirit, to meet the upcoming challenges head on."
Land owners and estate managers from across the south west gathered to discuss opportunities for diversification, the impact Brexit negotiations will have on the rural sector and increased consumer interest in the countryside.
Fry continued: "The clock is ticking. Now is the time to act if landowners want to unlock the potential of their land and property. We are on the threshold of the most important negotiation for this country in a generation.
"We are calling on landowners who rely on agriculture as an income to broaden their enterprise in response to demand from their local markets. The consumer is more savvy than ever before. They know a good from a bad farm shop for example. They are choosy about where they spend precious leisure time and weekend days out in the countryside. Market research, thorough planning and advice from professionals is required to make a new scheme deliverable, successful, sustainable and saleable. Whether that's a residential scheme, new office space, farm shops, adventure playgrounds or restaurants and cafes, it can be done, and this is the time to do it."
Rural Solutions has worked exclusively in the rural sector for more than two decades. Based in Skipton they specialise in responsible and sustainable rural development and planning, providing support and advice to large land and estate owners to help them adapt and develop their estates.
Fry added, "We're delighted that so many were able to join us at the briefing this week and see the unique conditions facing the rural sector today as one of opportunity. Conditions are ripe for rural estate owners to pursue ambitious plans for business growth and diversification."
For more information visit http://www.ruralsolutions.co.uk
Cal Lewis
Cal Lewis
