French Air Force to discuss updates to air and missile capabilities in Prague this October
Speaking on Day 1, Lieutenant Colonel Monnin will discuss modern French surface-based air defence capabilities for national defence and international operations. His presentation will cover:
* Crotale (NG) SHORAD Missile Systems for Mobile and Fixed-Base Defence
* The successful introduction of the SAMP MAMBA Medium-
* The ops roadmap to IAMD
On Day 2, Lieutenant Colonel Willer will talk about France's approach to integrated air and missile defense and how they counter evolving threats. His presentation will include:
* SAMP MAMBA Enhancements / Aster B1NT Program
* EW and Multi Function Radars perspective
* Looking to the future; considering options and integration for C-UAV (micro/mini)
The addition of the French Air Force to the conference line-up comes at a relevant time, with the deployment of the sophisticated SAMP/T Mamba GBAD system at the Paris Air Show last month to defend high-value assets against potential threats.
Lieutenant Colonel Monnin and Lieutenant Colonel Willer joins a speaker panel of high-level military and government representatives from nations with leading AMD programmes (including V4 countries Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia) as well as key solution providers developing next generation capability in this vital area of defence such as Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Rafael, and Weibel Scientific.
Air Missile Defence Technology 2017 will bring together air defence operators and technical experts from the military and industry, the event agenda has been curated to provide a discussion on threats to the increasingly complex air space and the solutions available to defeat these threats from the air including missiles, rockets, artillery, planes and unmanned aerial vehicles.
The full agenda can be viewed on www.airmissiledefence.com/
For those interested in attending, there is currently an Early Bird discount of £100 for online registrations made by 29th September 2017.
2nd annual Air Missile Defence Technology Conference
October 24 & 25, 2017
Courtyard by Marriott Prague Airport Hotel, Czech Republic
http://www.airmissiledefence.com/
