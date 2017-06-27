HSC wins the National Award 2015 for Outstanding Performance in the Services Category for Medium Sized Enterprises
For the last 12 years Hughes Systique Corporation has been a pioneer in providing world class engineering R&D solutions to companies of various sizes i.e. from Fortune 100 to several start-ups with innovation in their DNA. Over 650 HSCians work with unrelenting zeal to provide world class software solutions and services to a diverse client base that is spread across the globe. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vinod Sood, MD India at Hughes Systique said, "The award is a testimony of the quality of work produced at Hughes Systique which has not only helped us garner revenue but also customer delight. It is my privilege to receive this National Award from the Honorable Minister on behalf of Hughes Systique. This award is due to the hard-work, dedication and commitment of the entire team at HSC."
Hughes Systique Corporation will strive to bring home more of such accolades and awards in the future.
About the ANNUAL NATIONAL AWARDS:
The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises selected 27.6.2017 as the day for felicitating Micro, Small and Medium Entrepreneurs with National Awards for their epoch-making contribution which has subsequently boosted the Indian economy. This is also the official UN Day for MSMEs as declared by the United Nations. In addition to the policy initiatives for the overall development of MSME sector, Government of India instituted The Annual National Awards to encourage the spirit of Entrepreneurship & instill a sense of pride in MSME companies.
Recognizing the achievements of successful entrepreneurs in the MSME sector, in the form of exceptional entrepreneurial capability, excellent product quality and excellence in exports, Innovation and Lean Manufacturing Techniques, the Union Government decided to encourage them by giving the national awards. The First, Second and Third National Awards carry a cash prize of INR 1,00,000/-, in each category, a certificate and a trophy. The event aims not only to recognize the contribution made by the entrepreneurs but also aims to encourage the participation of rural and urban population in the country's trade and commerce including the economically and socially backward people.
