 
News By Tag
* Debt Management Companies
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Cape Town
  Western Cape
  South Africa
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
321
June 2017
30292827


Quality Services from Accountability: A Brief Overview

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Debt Management Companies

Industry:
* Finance

Location:
* Cape Town - Western Cape - South Africa

CAPE TOWN, South Africa - July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Accountabilityoffers a string of services related to debt or credit management. They include credit management services, deed searches, default management, access to collection services, judgement removal request and other member benefits. All of these services make it a complete and efficient solution for any entities facing debt or credit related problems.

Reasons to Choose Accountability
Accountability offers a complete set of tools and services that efficiently address any problem related to debt or credit risk. They are discussed in brief below.

1.    Member Benefits: Accountability provides various additional benefits to its members by keeping them connected and informed about the current market situation. They encourage networking and provide members with important legal documents andspecialist advice. The main aim is to equip its members with the tools necessary for recovering aged, outstanding receivables. They also provide them with updated scam or defaulter lists.

2.    Default Management:  Accountability employs a range of risk mitigation techniques in order to manage the default of a member. These include the use of Form A, Form B and Form C in a step by step process, designed to address shortfalls in the event of a default.

3.    Access to collection services:  Accountability has granted its members full access to the services of independently registered debt collectors. These are necessary steps that are taken if a member is not able to collect his own debt. Collection services include debt collection facilities with instructions to collect as much of the outstanding amount from a debtor as legally possible. They also engage in legal collections, where litigation is utilised to recover unpaid amounts or debts.

4.    Credit Management:  Through connections with the major credit bureaus in South Africa, Accountability members have access to credit-active databases with more than twenty two million consumers and three million businesses.

5.    Deed Searches: Accountability provides Deed Searches, which allows members to access information about properties in South Africa. These include any property owned by a person, company or trust and include owner information, municipal value, and comparative sales among other critical information.

6.    Judgement Removal: This process allows all members to instruct affiliated attorneys to initiate the process of judgement removals. For many members, removing a judgement from their credit reports can help a great deal in increasing their individual credit scores. Overall, there are seven different ways of approaching the removal process, which is evaluated based on the nature of the case.

To learn more about Accountability and its services, you can visit their website at : https://www.accountability.co.za/

About Accountability

Accountability is a highly renowned web-based service that provides debt and credit risk management solutions to protect businesses by reducing risk. Their services can be used by any scale of business, which include start-ups, SMEs and even large corporates.

End
Source:
Email:***@accountability.co.za
Tags:Debt Management Companies
Industry:Finance
Location:Cape Town - Western Cape - South Africa
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jul 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share