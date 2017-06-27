LPU executed CSR Activities in Leh-Ladakh Region

· Donated blood for Indian Army, held guest lectures and delivered books & stationery items to needy school children of remote hilly areas · LPU staff members had initiated 10-Day Peace Rally from LPU Campus to Ladakh

-- ·In continuation to varied Corporate Social Responsibility activities in the state and adopted 20+ nearby villages, Lovely Professional University has now executed CSR Activities in Leh-Ladakh region under which blood was donated for Indian army & other needy ones. Blood donation camps were held at 10 destinations including Srinagar, Kargil, Leh, World's 2highest motorable road "Chang La Pass", Sonmarg, Sarchu, Jispa, Kelong, Manali and more. For this, LPU's volunteer staff members including Asst. Director Gaurav Pushkarna, Asst. Prof. Balpreet Singh, Deputy Officer Amarbeer Singh had initiated 10-Day 'Peace Rally' from LPU Campus to Leh-Ladakh region. On the way, they participated in different voluntary exercises along with Indian Army. LPU staff members also held guest lecture, distributed books & stationery items to the needy school children of remote hilly areas.Congratulating LPU staff members for their active participation towards volunteering humane endeavours, Chancellor Mr Ashok Mittal said: "I am very happy to note that our students and staff members keep on sharing the social responsibilities of the university and carry on this legacy whole-heartedly. The endeavour this time was particularly for Indian Army- for those soldiers who are posted at high-altitude & rough- weathered borders, being away from their dear and near ones for many months altogether. We at LPU want to assure hard-duty bound soldiers that we all are always with you in one or the other form, and this time with this humble endeavour of blood donation being amid you at difficult terrains, valleys and passes." Mr Mittal further said: "We will be arranging more of such activities in future as well."Illustrative, spreading the message of peace with a spirit of promoting brotherhood and kinship in the hearts of the young children all over during 10-day rally, LPU staff members also co-ordinated with other members of Punjab Youth Services. Prof Balpreet of LPU shares: "We are feeling proud on carrying out community service activities, particularly, by serving soldiers of Indian Army posted in remote areas. We live in peace and comforts at our native places as soldiers are ever alert at borders in all types of rough weather and wicked conditions. We are thankful to our university which provided us an opportunity to serve the motherland through such noble activities."