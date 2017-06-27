News By Tag
Aplicaciones Tecnológicas sponsors the 1st ADMECO Congress in Córdoba
Aplicaciones Tecnológicas, as a reference in advanced technologies for the protection against surges, was one of the events sponsors. Our lecture, entitled "Advanced Lightning and Surge Protection Technologies. Electrical boards protection" had a great acceptance within the 18 presentations of the formative space and offered a broad vision of the internal protection against the indirect effects of lightning.
In APLICACIONES TECNOLOGICAS, S.A we are experts in lightning protection systems and lightning rods. We have at your disposal all the existing technology and innovate every day, giving suitable solutions to each particular case. We manufacture our products according to maximum quality standards. Research, innovation and safety are the key factor underlining our leadership and presence the world over.
