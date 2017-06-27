Aplicaciones Tecnológicas sponsors the 1st ADMECO Congress in Córdoba

Contact

-- The Electric Material Distribution Association in Córdoba (ADMECO) held its first congress on the 17th, 18th and 19th of May to celebrate its 20th anniversary. The event brought together more than 900 attendees, mostly installers and electrical equipment distributors, as well as architects and professional colleges in order to discover innovations in the field.Aplicaciones Tecnológicas, as a reference in advanced technologies for the protection against surges, was one of the events sponsors. Our lecture, entitled "Advanced Lightning and Surge Protection Technologies. Electrical boards protection" had a great acceptance within the 18 presentations of the formative space and offered a broad vision of the internal protection against the indirect effects of lightning.In APLICACIONES TECNOLOGICAS, S.A we are experts in lightning protection systems and lightning rods. We have at your disposal all the existing technology and innovate every day, giving suitable solutions to each particular case. We manufacture our products according to maximum quality standards. Research, innovation and safety are the key factor underlining our leadership and presence the world over.