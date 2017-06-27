News By Tag
Drug Discovery Informatics Market Report 2017, Trends, Analysis, Share, Estimates&Forecasts to 2022
Sequence analysis platforms services accounted the largest revenue share and are expected to continue and dominate the market over the forecast period. North America commanded the largest share driven by the increasing demand for computational technology. However, Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to technological developments in the software and drug nano technology fields carried out in the developing economies.
Some of the key players in the market include ChemAxon, GVK Biosciences, Jubilant Biosys, Selvita, Certara, Infosys, Albany Molecular Research Inc., BoehringerIngelheim GmBh,, DiscoverX, Charles River Laboratories, Covance, Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc., Novo Informatics, UCB and Evotec.
Modes Covered:
• In-house Informatics
• Outsourced Informatics
Services Covered:
• Molecular Modelling
• Sequence Analysis Platforms
• Docking
• Clinical Trial Data Management
• Other Services
Regions Covered:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o UK
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Rest of the World
o Middle East
o Brazil
o Argentina
o South Africa
o Egypt
