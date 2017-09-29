News By Tag
World Fuel Services Sponsor 18th Annual Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference
World Fuel Services are a new sponsor of the Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling Conference. They will be exhibiting and speaking at the event.
World Fuel Service is an energy solutions partner that specializes on fuel supply, logistics, operations, technology, and finance. They provide individualized fuel solutions to customers in the marine, land, and aviation divisions. They are also in more than 3,000 airports, 1,200 sea ports, 1,000 fuel stations, and depots in 200 counties and territories. They will be exhibiting and speaking at this conference.
On behalf of World Fuel Services, Graham Grice, Military Account Director will be speaking about 'Satisfying the strategic and tactical airlift refueling requirement.' This presentation will not only cover who, what, and where are fuel services but also provide information about fuel supply chain partners, safety and quality above all, and partnership benefits.
Also Sponsored by: Airbus (Gold Sponsor), Boeing (Gold Sponsor), Antonov, Glasgow Prestwick Airport, JBT, Jetex, Lockheed Martin, SkyTech, TLD, VisaSat, and Volga-Dnepr Group. This highly anticipated event is not only the largest but also the most focused military airlift conference in Europe. Delegates will get the chance to hear about crucial airlift and air-to-air developments from senior military representatives from the UK, USA, France, Netherlands, and more.
Expert speakers for 2017's agenda include senior representatives from the: RAF, French Air Force, EU Military Staff, NATO, European Defence Agency, Boeing, TLD Group, JETEX, World Fuel Services Europe Limited, Skytech Inc, SHAPE, Spanish Air Force, Royal Netherlands Air Force, Air Mobility Command, US Air Force Europe, Airbus, MCCE, ViaSat, Inc., Volga Dnepr Unique Air Cargo, JBT, Antonov and more still to be announced.
There will also be fantastic opportunities to meet new and old contacts, at two networking receptions hosted by Gold Sponsor's Airbus and Boeing, as well as a post-conference, site visit to the Airbus facilities in Getafe Air Base - where A330 aircrafts are modified into Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircrafts. Transport will be provided to and from the conference hotel for this visit.
For information on sponsoring or exhibiting at Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling this November, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or email smalick@smi-
The £200 early bird, booking discount expires FRIDAY (29/09/2017)
18th Annual Military Airlift and Air-To-Air Refuelling
Madrid, Spain
28th – 29th November 2017
