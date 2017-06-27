Blood Donation Day in Creta Maris

Contact

"Blood Donation Day" was the message of the annual Blood Donation Day of Creta Maris Beach Resort, in which employees and the resort's management team participated on. The event was held under the auspices of Venizelio Pananeio - General Hospital of Heraklion, at Creta Maris Beach Resort with the participation of employees and management.

"Blood Donation Day" event is a way for Creta Maris Beach Resort to express its tangible social contribution. It is worth mentioning that a total of 80 employees were willing to donate blood, while 56 of them managed to do so, by receiving the final approval of the responsible physician.

The Blood Donation program began in 1992 when the management team of the hotel noted the lack of blood in hospitals, especially during the summer months, and called on staff for voluntary donations. The strong response of the staff resulted in the annual establishment of the blood donation program and the creation of a Blood Bank in Venizelio Hospital of Heraklion. This serves dozens of surgeries and serious incidents. Hotel employees and first and second grade relatives also have access to the Blood Bank when needed.

Creta Maris Beach Resort belongs to Metaxas' Group of Companies and has been operating since 1975. It has a capacity of 680 rooms, suites and bungalows, 6 restaurants, 7 bars, 7 swimming pools, gym, Hammam spa, Asterias Children's Club, and a great space for outdoor and indoor activities.