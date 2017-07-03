 
Managed Equipment Services Market Insights Shared In Detailed Research Report By Credence Research

The global managed equipment services market is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 13.3% from 2016 to 2024.
 
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. - July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- According to a new market research report published by Credence Research "Managed Equipment Services Market (http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/managed-equipment-services-mes-market) (Engagement Model – End-to-end MES and On-demand MES) - Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2016 - 2024", the global managed equipment services market is estimated to expand with a CAGR of 13.3% from 2016 to 2024.

Market Insights

Managed equipment service (MES) is the bundling of various aspects related medical equipment such as procurement, management, maintenance, upgrades, repairs and replacement, among others under a single multi-year contract. Deployment of the MES business model has enabled hospitals to procure and make use of the latest and most advanced medical equipment available in the market.

Browse the full report at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/managed-equipment-services-mes-market

In addition, the hospitals are able to ensure optimum repairing and maintenance services as a part of the signed contract. Thereby, hospitals can worry less regarding the capital investments towards medical equipment and focus more towards better care delivery and higher patient satisfaction. As a result, MES has offered a viable solution to numerous healthcare providers across the world to ensure operational and financial efficiency with reduced risks pertaining to medical equipment and hospital budgets.

Over the period of time, MES has witnessed significant adoption (majorly in the U.S. and Western Europe) due to poor capital expenditure planning, insufficient service management and need for maintaining upgraded equipment in organizations. With the rising overall healthcare IT spending, the demand for MES is estimated to rise significantly during the forecast period.

Competitive Insights:

The managed equipment services market is highly competitive in nature with significant consolidation. The market players include medical equipment manufacturers as well as third-party companies providing solely managed equipment service. The most prominent companies operating in the market include Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Siemens Healthineers), GE Healthcare and Koninklijke Philips NV. These companies have emphasis on development of medical devices and services according to the continuously changing government regulation subject to healthcare industry. The companies also focus on expanding their reach into emerging markets of Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

Key Trends:

·         Focus on providing flexible solutions

·         Long term service agreements with healthcare organizations

·         Development of advanced medical equipment with higher accuracy and compliance with regulations

Request Sample: http://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/58373

Blog: http://techtopworld.com/2017/07/03/managed-equipment-serv...

About:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we've manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared to this task.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429,

SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com

Ph: 1-800-361-8290

Web: http://www.credenceresearch.com

Robson Tolson
***@credenceresearch.com
Source:Credence Research
Email:***@credenceresearch.com
