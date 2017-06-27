VEEDA CLINICAL RESEARCH awarded as Best Pharmaceutical CRO 2017 by APAC Indian Business Excellence Aw

 
AHMEDABAD, India - July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Veeda Clinical Research has been awarded as "Best Pharmaceutical CRO 2017 by APAC Indian Business Excellence Awardsbased in UK. The Indian Excellence Awards 2017 have been created to recognize and reward the outstanding accomplishments made by those within their respective industries. With their inventive thinking and inimitable ways, they have managed to attain phenomenal results. The award goes to the clinical research organization that best demonstrates an ongoing commitment to improving clinical research services in India. This award is a testimony to Veeda's commitment in supporting all stakeholders – sponsors, investigators, and patients, through highly ethical, transparent and best-in-class services.

"We are proud to receive this award as it is a testament to the hard work that our team dedicates every day in the pursuit of quality. The teams of nearly 1000 people at Veeda are all like-minded, driven people who strive for excellence." said Mr. Binoy Gardi & Mr. Apurva Shah GMD of Veeda CRO.

Veeda is committed to providing its clients with top level performance and execution that enhances its competitiveness in today's rapidly changing and fast growing segments of the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. Receiving this award is a clear reflection of Veeda's success, driven by its deep scientific knowledge and service-oriented approach. The recognition corroborates the value Veeda continues to add to its clients.
Editorial in winner's Magazine. : https://issuu.com/aiglobalmedia/docs/2017_indian_business...


About Veeda CR

Veeda CR is a Contract Research Organization committed to serve its customers with the Best-in-Class Scientific Expertise and Demonstrated Regulatory Compliance. Veeda CR is a trusted partner of choice for conduct of healthy Volunteer BA/BE studies, Patient based PK End-point and PD-End point studies.

Veeda Clinical Research
***@veedacr.com
