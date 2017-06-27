News By Tag
VEEDA CLINICAL RESEARCH awarded as Best Pharmaceutical CRO 2017 by APAC Indian Business Excellence Aw
"We are proud to receive this award as it is a testament to the hard work that our team dedicates every day in the pursuit of quality. The teams of nearly 1000 people at Veeda are all like-minded, driven people who strive for excellence."
Veeda is committed to providing its clients with top level performance and execution that enhances its competitiveness in today's rapidly changing and fast growing segments of the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. Receiving this award is a clear reflection of Veeda's success, driven by its deep scientific knowledge and service-oriented approach. The recognition corroborates the value Veeda continues to add to its clients.
Editorial in winner's Magazine. : https://issuu.com/
About Veeda CR
Veeda CR is a Contract Research Organization committed to serve its customers with the Best-in-Class Scientific Expertise and Demonstrated Regulatory Compliance. Veeda CR is a trusted partner of choice for conduct of healthy Volunteer BA/BE studies, Patient based PK End-point and PD-End point studies.
