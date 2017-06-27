Anesthesia Gas Scavenging System Market - Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Anesthesia Gas Scavenging System Market — Global Industry Insights, Trends, Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2017–2025

The anesthetic gas scavenging system removes anesthetic gas mixtures in areas fitted with nitrous oxide terminal units, such as operating rooms. The scavenging system collects the waste gases from the exhaust port of the anesthetic circuit or ventilator, transfers them to a receiving system and releases the gases in the external environment. Anesthetic gases such as nitrous oxide and some volatile agents may have hazardous impact on health of surrounding people, and thus, it is important to use the anesthetic scavenging system.Supportive government regulations regarding work safety fueling market growthThe government regulations for work area safety is a key driver for promoting the use of anesthesia gas scavenging system. For instance, The Occupational Safety and Health Act requires employers to comply with hazard-specific safety and health standards. Also, employers must provide their employees with a workplace free from recognized hazards likely to cause death or serious physical harm under Section 5(a) (1), the General Duty Clause of the Act of Occupational Safety and Health Administration 1970.For instance, according to American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA), the reasons to use the anesthesia gas scavenging system could be, small or large spills of anesthesia by healthcare professionals, which evaporates rapidly and needs proper disposal. This is made possible by use of anesthesia gas scavenging system.Low awareness in emerging economies hampering market growthThe technology used for the scavenging system has not changed in 30 years, though the current systems are reasonably safe and they require 24 hour running large pumps per day. Energy cost savings to the hospital delivered through installation of DGSS may generate a return on investment within three years. There could be significant changes by direct installation and one to one direct marketing of this system in the market. The use of utility rebates will be beneficial which will reduce the perceived cost barrier. The marketers may use the storytelling, follow up, technical assistance for the longer benefits. The marketers should develop the compelling marketing material that will helps to address the target audience and will make the business case. The enrollment technique and customer education can be used to let the customer aware about the product and its use.Global Anesthesia Scavenging System Market Taxonomy:The global anesthetic scavenging system market is segmented on the basis of usage area into hospital-based and stand-alone operating rooms, recovery rooms, and dental operatory and veterinary facilities. On the basis of product type, the anesthetic scavenging system market is segmented into passive scavenging system and active scavenging system as per the disposal system used and based on interface the system can be of open systems and closed systems. The local scavenging system is used to suck away the waste anesthetic gases from the organs of patients, this system is high on use.Low installation costs augmenting growth of anesthesia scavenging system marketThe use of this system is advantageous as there is no set up cost for it and it can move with the machine. The system can be activated by remote switches which can be placed at any location it may be inside the anesthetic room or near by the room. It ensures the safe working environment for the working staff with the most stringent occupational exposure standards. The barriers to use of this system are continuing cost of replacement and the cumbersome process involved in the same.Major players in the anesthesia scavenging system marketWuxi Huana Healthcare Techniques Co. Ltd, Blue-Zone Technologies Ltd. has created some of the world's most innovative medical technology (medtech) innovations, Centralsorb and Deltasorb systems that remove and store GHG emissions from medical buildings to remove anesthetic gases, Beacon Medaes, CGA 30 MEDEVICE system by DeviceInformed, MEC medical Ltd., MidMark, Pneumatech Medical Gas Solutions (PMGS), Coltronics system Ltd., Becker pumps, G.Samaras S.A.