CityFurnish Launches Operations in Mumbai

CityFurnish's furniture rental services to give Mumbai residents on-demand access to furniture & appliances on rent, encouraging a sustainable and comfortable lifestyle

-- India's leading furniture and home appliances rental company will start its operations in Mumbai from July 1st, 2017. Mumbai residents can now get home furniture, office furniture, electronic home appliances on rent on the go on a subscription based model.CityFurnish offers whole house, office furnishings in well-thought-out and beautifully designed sets and packages. The company also offers extensive furniture and appliances packages for 1 BHK, 2 BHK, and 3 BHK homes. The choices also feature electronics, houseware options, home accessories and more. CityFurnish offers free home delivery, installation, maintenance & relocation of furniture to its clients.CityFurnish is a convenient furniture rental solution for people in transition, business travelers, students, or people looking for a temporary furniture answer. The online furniture rental company has been operating in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Bangalore, Pune and plans to launch soon in Hyderabad and Chennai. CityFurnish offers the most comprehensive, convenient and flexible furniture and appliances rental options available.The latest design trend additions and branded products reflect the dedication of the company to their customers, answering the need of stylish, well-designed furniture for rent. To learn more visit www.cityfurnish.com