CityFurnish Launches Operations in Mumbai
CityFurnish's furniture rental services to give Mumbai residents on-demand access to furniture & appliances on rent, encouraging a sustainable and comfortable lifestyle
CityFurnish offers whole house, office furnishings in well-thought-
CityFurnish is a convenient furniture rental solution for people in transition, business travelers, students, or people looking for a temporary furniture answer. The online furniture rental company has been operating in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Bangalore, Pune and plans to launch soon in Hyderabad and Chennai. CityFurnish offers the most comprehensive, convenient and flexible furniture and appliances rental options available.The latest design trend additions and branded products reflect the dedication of the company to their customers, answering the need of stylish, well-designed furniture for rent. To learn more visit www.cityfurnish.com.
