News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Automotive Relay Market worth 16.75 Billion USD by 2022
Automotive Relay Market categorizes the Global Market by Type (PCB, Plug-In, High Volt, Protective, Time), Load & Application, ICE & EV, and 48V Relay Market
Browse 108 market data tables and 57 figures spread through 197 pages and in-depth TOC on "Automotive Relay Market - Global Forecast to 2022"
( Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.)
Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) segment :
The HEV segment is estimated to hold the largest market size in the electric vehicle relay market in 2017. HEVs have a combustion engine in addition to the electric motor and battery. On the other hand, in a BEV, the combustion engine gets replaced with an electric motor. Hence, in HEVs, the normal electronic applications will continue to exist along with a few additional electronic applications. Hence, the number of relays will increase in HEVs as compared to BEVs and PHEVs. The relays employed in electric vehicles have different voltage levels, with the power rating ranging from 1kW to 5kW depending on the application. For instance, in ICE passenger car, alternator was used to supply 12V power supply. On the other hand, in EVs and HEVs, this is performed by DC-DC converter with the help of high voltage batteries. Thus, the technical specifications will have a major influence in HEVs and EVs.
More Details @
http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
LCV is estimated to be the fastest growing vehicle segment :
The LCV relay segment is projected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022. The North America region is estimated to witness a high growth in LCV production. In the U.S., the LCV production is projected to increase from 3.3 million units in 2017 to 4.4 million units by 2022. OEMs are focused on adding premium electronic features in LCVs, which influences the relay market for LCV segment. The adoption of applications such as HVAC, sunroof, starter motor, power seats, door lock, and others is also increasing at high growth rates. Hence, the relay market for this vehicle segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
Asia-Oceania region is estimated to be the leading market :
Asia-Oceania is estimated to dominate the automotive relay market, as the region represents countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India with the world's highest vehicle production. According to the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles (OICA) publication, these countries together contributed ~53% to the global vehicle production in 2016. Additionally,
countries like China and India have become manufacturing hubs for automobiles. China's initiative to reduce sales tax for passenger vehicles is expected to expand the overall volume of vehicle production by 15%–16% in 2016. India is also expected to be the fastest growing market due to increasing disposable income of people. The light vehicle sales in India showed a positive development in the second quarter of 2016, and new models and compact SUVs are driving the demand for vehicles. Increased sales would influence the automotive relay market.
The key automotive relay manufacturers profiled in the report include TE Connectivity (Switzerland)
For Enquiry @
http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Rohan
MarketsandMarkets™
UNIT no 802, Tower no. 7, SEZ
Magarpatta city, Hadapsar
Pune, Maharashtra 411013, India
1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact
Mr. Rohan
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse