July 2017





New Accommodations For Residential Seekers In Noida Extention!

Mywoods mahagun towers announces the availability of the luxurious buildings for residential purposes!
 
 
Tags:

Real Estate

Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

Projects

NOIDA, India - July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- The demand to have a home at the most happening and commute convenient place is a dream that the resident lookers have been waiting for years to come true. However, the wait has now come to an end because the announcement made by the Maverick Towers in Mahagun Mywoods succeeds in mixing innovation with sophistication by offering 2 or 3 BHK apartments to the resident seekers.

Greater Noida has now become the most preferred location to live in by the resident seekers and this announcement has only carved a path for them to get the flat of their wishes as they will be residing at the place which is the perfect blend of business and residential ambiance. One of the many perks that Mahagun Mywoods has to offer is that it is situated in the most developed sector of Greater Noida, i.e. 16c.

This announcements point the brilliance and experience with which Mahagun Mywoods have been constructed as the layout has been designed keeping in mind the requests, the expectations, and the many facilities that would help the homebuyers to make a beautiful home. The needs of the homebuyers come first to the constructors as the Mahagun Maverick Towers has 850 square feet and 1125 square feet for the spacious 2 bedrooms apartment which comes along with the Study Room.

The flats will have everything nearby which is essential for the residents to have, i.e. schools, shopping plaza, and entertainment center like stadium within the walking distance, etc. the most amazing part as per this announcement is that the Mahagun Maverick Tower is within the budget spending limit of the resident lookers.

This announcement is an open invitation to all the homebuyers as they can visit http://www.mahagun.org.in/mywoods/maverick/ and confirm the news with their own eyes! For call: 9582226445

9582226445
***@glorice.com
mahagun maverick
Email:***@glorice.com Email Verified
