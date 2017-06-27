Korenix Launches New Industrial Wireless Outdoor Access Point for Stable IP Surveillance Application

Korenix is pleased to launch its new Industrial Wireless Outdoor Access Point- JetWave 2450 v2. It is a flexible, cost-effective, and high performance device which is best applied in outdoor and field sites for IP surveillance applications.

2017korenix- banner_ 1090x300_ JetWave2450V2

Contact

Sharon Liu

***@korenix.com Sharon Liu

End

-- JetWave 2450 V2 Wireless Outdoor Access Point provides stable wireless connection with its compliance with the 802.11n standard, which ensures high throughput on transmissions. The embedded 9dBi directional antenna provides up to 2KM wireless coverage at Vertical 60ﾟand Horizontal 70ﾟ, highly improves the flexibility on deployment of devices under all kinds of network.JetWave 2450 V2 supports different point to point or point to multiple point network communications. It can function as an AP/CPE, sending long distance real-time streaming back to central device or plays an AP/WDS role to offload traffic to data center. Moreover, it supports Spanning Tree Protocol to avoid the loop storm, QoS(WMM) to prioritize classes for different applications, IGMP snooping for multicast stream filtering, WEP, WPA, WPA2 for system security, and SNMPv3 for network management." Our JetWave 2450 V2 is IP55 waterproof and is able to perform well under wide range of operating temperature from -20℃ to +70℃. Therefore, I'd highly recommend our customers to use this device in outdoor and field sites for IP surveillance applications"said Korenix Product Manager of JetWave series, "let's say, surveillance in SMART farms and factories."• IEEE 802.11n wireless outdoor solution, backward compatible with 802.11b/g• 802.11n 2T2R MIMO data rate up to 300Mbps• High performance and low maintaining cost for video surveillance• Wireless QoS (WMM) for video precedence transmission• Internal 9dBi directional antenna (Vertical 60ﾟ, Horizontal 70ﾟ)• Up to 2KM Wireless coverage• Supports Base Station, Point to Point, Point to Multiple Point Connectivity• Supports Spanning Tree Protocol, IGMP Snooping, SNMPv3, NTP, DHCP Server, Router mode• Advanced security system by WPA-PSK(TKIP), WPA2-PSK(AES)• Built-in 24VDC PoE, to be powered through Ethernet cable• IP55, -20~70℃ operating temperatureJetWave 2450 v2, a Beijer Electronics Group Company, is devoted to designing and manufacturing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Products to ensure high quality and reliability of industrial networks.Website: www.korenix.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/KorenixTechnology/Tel: +886-2-8911-1000