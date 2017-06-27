News By Tag
Korenix Launches New Industrial Wireless Outdoor Access Point for Stable IP Surveillance Application
Korenix is pleased to launch its new Industrial Wireless Outdoor Access Point- JetWave 2450 v2. It is a flexible, cost-effective, and high performance device which is best applied in outdoor and field sites for IP surveillance applications.
JetWave 2450 V2 supports different point to point or point to multiple point network communications. It can function as an AP/CPE, sending long distance real-time streaming back to central device or plays an AP/WDS role to offload traffic to data center. Moreover, it supports Spanning Tree Protocol to avoid the loop storm, QoS(WMM) to prioritize classes for different applications, IGMP snooping for multicast stream filtering, WEP, WPA, WPA2 for system security, and SNMPv3 for network management.
" Our JetWave 2450 V2 is IP55 waterproof and is able to perform well under wide range of operating temperature from -20℃ to +70℃. Therefore, I'd highly recommend our customers to use this device in outdoor and field sites for IP surveillance applications"
Korenix JetWave 2450 v2 features:
• IEEE 802.11n wireless outdoor solution, backward compatible with 802.11b/g
• 802.11n 2T2R MIMO data rate up to 300Mbps
• High performance and low maintaining cost for video surveillance
• Wireless QoS (WMM) for video precedence transmission
• Internal 9dBi directional antenna (Vertical 60ﾟ, Horizontal 70ﾟ)
• Up to 2KM Wireless coverage
• Supports Base Station, Point to Point, Point to Multiple Point Connectivity
• Supports Spanning Tree Protocol, IGMP Snooping, SNMPv3, NTP, DHCP Server, Router mode
• Advanced security system by WPA-PSK(TKIP)
• Built-in 24VDC PoE, to be powered through Ethernet cable
• IP55, -20~70℃ operating temperature
Korenix JetWave 2450 v2 is now officially on sale, please contact Korenix professional sales at sales@korenix.com (mailto:sales@
Korenix Technology, a Beijer Electronics Group Company, is devoted to designing and manufacturing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Products to ensure high quality and reliability of industrial networks.
Website: www.korenix.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Tel: +886-2-8911-
Contact
Sharon Liu
***@korenix.com
