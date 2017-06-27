News By Tag
Music folks listen to "6.23" - the banger track by DJ Fsho
DJ Fsho drops an electrifying track "6.23" in SoundCloud for party freaks. This house music track is perfect to gear up the mood and set the dance floor on fire.
House music composers generally use drum bass in every beats powered with sounds from electronic instruments like drum, synthesizers powered with automated enhanced voice effects. The latest house track that is creating huge buzz in SoundCloud is "6.23" by DJ cum producer Fsho. The San Francisco based DJ is forming a strong fan base with his magical compositions. Other than this track, his recent live mix "Tiburon" has already gathered overwhelming response amongst music freaks. Party freaks and dance music fans witness the energetic beats of this track exclusively in SoundCloud.
The craze of house music is ever-growing with folks getting more attracted towards going clubbing, and partying hard. Not all DJ and music composers are capable of creating tracks that keeps the enthusiasts motivated to spend extra hours on the dance floors. DJ Fsho has created this 30mins long track to keep the folks grooving and moving. Be it the chilling music effect or the zesty beats, the track is perfect to get appreciation from all sides. If you want to witness the live DJ, book him through his official site Fsho@fshomusic.com. Others stay tuned to his music gallery in SoundCloud.
To listen this track, please click the following link:
https://soundcloud.com/
