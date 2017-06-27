 
News By Tag
* New Artist
* DJ Fsho
* House Music
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Francisco
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





July 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
321
June 2017
30292827


Music folks listen to "6.23" - the banger track by DJ Fsho

DJ Fsho drops an electrifying track "6.23" in SoundCloud for party freaks. This house music track is perfect to gear up the mood and set the dance floor on fire.
 
 
Fsho
Fsho
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* New Artist
* DJ Fsho
* House Music

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* San Francisco - California - US

SAN FRANCISCO - July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Party lovers don't need any occasion for partying hard. But they desperately need good party music. House music is one of the most desirable genres which serve the best to set the dance floors on fire. The best place where music fans can listen to range of dance music tracks is SoundCloud. It is that music streaming site that has provided aspiring artist, composers and DJs to stream their innovative compositions to the global music fans. Amidst many trending genres, House music is one of the most widely acclaimed genres in vogue.  Being a broad genre, styles keeps on changing depending on the theme. Basically house music is melodic, modish with influence from jazz-funk and soul music.

House music composers generally use drum bass in every beats powered with sounds from electronic instruments like drum, synthesizers powered with automated enhanced voice effects.  The latest house track that is creating huge buzz in SoundCloud is "6.23" by DJ cum producer Fsho.  The San Francisco based DJ is forming a strong fan base with his magical compositions. Other than this track, his recent live mix "Tiburon" has already gathered overwhelming response amongst music freaks. Party freaks and dance music fans witness the energetic beats of this track exclusively in SoundCloud.

The craze of house music is ever-growing with folks getting more attracted towards going clubbing, and partying hard. Not all DJ and music composers are capable of creating tracks that keeps the enthusiasts motivated to spend extra hours on the dance floors. DJ Fsho has created this 30mins long track to keep the folks grooving and moving. Be it the chilling music effect or the zesty beats, the track is perfect to get appreciation from all sides. If you want to witness the live DJ, book him through his official site Fsho@fshomusic.com. Others stay tuned to his music gallery in SoundCloud.

To listen this track, please click the following link:

https://soundcloud.com/fsho321go/623a
End
Source:
Email:***@musicpromotion.club Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Music Promotion Club News
Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly

Weekly News
Most Viewed Monthly
PTC News

Jul 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share