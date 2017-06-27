Acclaimed Lebanese Artiste Melhem Zein Unveils New Album 'el Jereh Li Baado' – His First In 4 Years

Music lovers in the region are in for a special treat this summer as celebrated Lebanese artiste Melhem Zein returns after a sabbatical with the launch of "El Jereh li Baado" – his first album in four years

-- Music lovers in the region are in for a special treat this summer as celebrated Lebanese artiste Melhem Zein returns after a sabbatical with the launch of "" – his first album in four years. The keenly-anticipated album was released digitally on June 27, with the physical release scheduled for July 6.Featuring 12 stirring tracks that straddle a variety of genres including classic, pop and folklore and a remix ofthat adds a funky new twist to the popular song, the new album produced by Platinum Records sees Zein collaborate with some of the best composers and songwriters in the business – including Kadhim Al-Saher who wrote the track "Al Adel ya Habibty" composed by Michel Fadel in his inimitable style, Bilal el Zein, and Mounir Abu Assaf, among others. The tracks include a song that bears the signature of the late singer-songwriter Melhem Barakat, entitled "".The music video for the title track "" – the teaser for which had been making waves these past few days – will be officially unveiled tomorrow alongside the album's digital release. Directed by well-known filmmaker and music video director Said El Marouk, the video has been filmed in exotic locations in Ukraine.A second music video from the album is set to begin filming soon, according to officials at Platinum Records.