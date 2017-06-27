News By Tag
Acclaimed Lebanese Artiste Melhem Zein Unveils New Album 'el Jereh Li Baado' – His First In 4 Years
Music lovers in the region are in for a special treat this summer as celebrated Lebanese artiste Melhem Zein returns after a sabbatical with the launch of "El Jereh li Baado" – his first album in four years
Featuring 12 stirring tracks that straddle a variety of genres including classic, pop and folklore and a remix of 'Dal3ona' that adds a funky new twist to the popular song, the new album produced by Platinum Records sees Zein collaborate with some of the best composers and songwriters in the business – including Kadhim Al-Saher who wrote the track "Al Adel ya Habibty" composed by Michel Fadel in his inimitable style, Bilal el Zein, and Mounir Abu Assaf, among others. The tracks include a song that bears the signature of the late singer-songwriter Melhem Barakat, entitled "Qalbi el Jahil".
The music video for the title track "El Jereh li Baado" – the teaser for which had been making waves these past few days – will be officially unveiled tomorrow alongside the album's digital release. Directed by well-known filmmaker and music video director Said El Marouk, the video has been filmed in exotic locations in Ukraine.
A second music video from the album is set to begin filming soon, according to officials at Platinum Records.
