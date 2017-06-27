 
Upgrade Lufthansa Flight with United Miles

 
PEARL RIVER, La. - July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Lufthansa Airlines offers flight upgrade through United Airlines miles. Not all airlines offer upgrade option but there are few and Lufthansa is one among it. It also allows free tickets on its partner airlines. Thus passengers of United Airlines can make use of their miles to upgrade their flight tickets on Lufthansa. The method to upgrade is quite simple. It can be upgraded electronically or travelers can call on Lufthansa flight reservations phone number 1-888-701-8929 to get Lufthansa cheap flight tickets or upgrade their flight ticket easily.

United Airlines Flight Upgrade

You can request an upgrade via your MilegePlus account online. United allows you to upgrade flights on certain partners like Lufthansa at United upgrade rates.

If you booked your ticket through Lufthansa website, simply look up your reservation on United Airlines website and you can process your upgradation request electronically.

Step to upgrade Lufthansa flight with united miles

Decide your source and destination city.

Get details about Lufthansa Airlines for the locations. Remember the flight numbers.

Go to United Airlines official website and check seat availability and upgradation on the flight.

You can use United Airlines MilegePlus account to book your flight ticket.

If seat and upgradation is available on Lufthansa, then you can easily upgrade.

Enter your details to book flight ticket.

