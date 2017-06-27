News By Tag
Upgrade Lufthansa Flight with United Miles
United Airlines Flight Upgrade
You can request an upgrade via your MilegePlus account online. United allows you to upgrade flights on certain partners like Lufthansa at United upgrade rates.
If you booked your ticket through Lufthansa website, simply look up your reservation on United Airlines website and you can process your upgradation request electronically.
Step to upgrade Lufthansa flight with united miles
Decide your source and destination city.
Get details about Lufthansa Airlines for the locations. Remember the flight numbers.
Go to United Airlines official website and check seat availability and upgradation on the flight.
You can use United Airlines MilegePlus account to book your flight ticket.
If seat and upgradation is available on Lufthansa, then you can easily upgrade.
Enter your details to book flight ticket.
