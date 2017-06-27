Enjoy the excitement of bathroom renovation with Ideal Standard

resize

-- There's no doubt that renovating any space brings with it a feeling of excitement and a sense of renewal and fulfillment. Whether you're updating an existing bathroom or creating a new one by converting or remodeling, Ideal Standard is delighted to share with you top tips to suit your taste and budget. Its portfolio of functional products is designed to minimize the effort of renovating and leaves you with a feeling of accomplishment.Bathrooms today have evolved from that little washroom to more elaborate showpieces with high technical and aesthetic standards. Leading this revolution, Ideal Standard is changing bathrooms from purely functional spaces to lifestyle attractions. No matter the budget, there are small or big, exciting refurbishment ideas to transform your bathroom into an exclusive environment.A key bathroom area, that if you make even small alterations, changes the whole look of the bathroom, is the. One can go big and add a furniture basin unit combined with a vanity basin and a mixer or vessel basin and built-in mixer. Alternatively, one can go smaller and add only a basin with a pedestal or a semi-pedestal accompanied with a mixer, or even go quite simple by changing just the mixer.Whatever the level of renovation chosen, Tesi collection includes - among others - furniture, basins & vanities in different shapes and sizes, as well as mixers that will meet every need of a busy family bathroom or a contemporary stylish space. Its soft geometric lines give a slender elegant character to your environment. Another amazing choice for your washing area is Connect Air range, versatile and practical, with a lightness of design that transcends. Connect Air thin rims of furniture, vanities and vessels bring an airy and light feel to your bathroom. The wide rim of both Connect Air and Tesi basins, along with the ample storage space provided by the furniture basin units, result in creating an uncluttered functional oasis of transformation,One can also mix & match, taking advantage of Ideal Standard's plethora of mixers ranges. Instead of Tesi mixers, you can combine Tesi furniture and basins with Ceraplan III or Cerasprint basin mixers – normal, Grande or high spout. Ceraplan III award-winning mixer range combines aesthetics with precision engineering. Then there's Cerasprint, the 'clever tap', simple and elegant on the outside, intelligent technology inside, promising reliable performance. Of course you can also count on Concept 200 vessel mixer to accompany Connect Air vessels, as this range of mixers is a unique concept with a flawless design and straight lines that complement any sanitary ware. All aforementioned mixers are equipped with clever water-saving devices, like Click technology - that allows the mixer to function at 50% of its capacity, when the user wishes it - or integrated flow regulators that limit the flow rate at 5lpm, irrespectively of the water pressure.Moving on to the Toilet Area, Connect Air & Tesi collections offer excellent choices of toilet bowls and bidets, whether closed coupled, floor standing or wall hung. Tesi's flowing curves and lines come together in perfect harmony, while Connect Air inspired by nature, light design follows the life affirming, growing shape of a plant, starting small and gradually growing. Tesi and Connect Air bowls feature the unbeatablethe revolutionary flushing technology: a powerful 360° cascading wall of water that starts from the very top of the bowl and rinses 100% of the inner bowl's surface below the rim, thus providing unrivalled hygiene. At the same time it is very effective at flushing with low volumes of water consumption (4,5/3L per flush).Tesi, Ceraflex or Cerasprint bidet mixers is a must, if you choose to install a Connect Air or Tesi bidet. Not only they will adorn your sanitary ware, but they use technologies that will help you minimize your water consumption and thus your bills. Either way, you can complete the toilet area with Ideal Standard'srange of ablution faucets that come in different shapes to choose from, so as to reflect your personal taste. These trigger sprays feature flow regulators that cut water consumption, are thoroughly tested to ensure high quality performance and ability to cover your everyday bathroom needs.Let's turn to the Bathing & Showering Area next and here is where a decision needs to be made based on the needs and available budget: bathing area, showering area or both? Ideal Standard has an amazing portfolio of bathtubs to choose from. The latest addition are Connect Air bathtubs – freestanding, rectangular or oval – that are distinguished by their thin rims, soft lines and spacious interiors. They can be combined with Tesi bath & shower mixer and Idealrain shower set or shower kit.The showering area is traditionally the one with the most water consumption, so it is important to consider the water saving characteristics of the products you install there. Idealrain is a family of shower accessories, shower systems, shower kits and sets, in 2 different designs, for both exposed and built-in installations. They features water saving flow regulators that help you save water and money. Specifically, all handsprays have a water flow of 8lpm, while all rain showers have a flow of 12lpm, irrespective of water pressure and without influencing the performance. It's the perfect way to turn your bathroom into a refuge of relaxation and invigoration. A great way to refresh first thing in the morning and unwind at the end of the day. Just stand under the rain and feel its warmth and relaxing sensations.