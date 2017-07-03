News By Tag
* Trucks
* Fuso
* Ksa
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New FUSO Thunderbolt Heavy Duty Truck launched by Al Habtoor in Riyadh
Thunderbolt is one of a new generation of trucks designed to reduce truck operating costs through low running costs, low fuel consumption and quick and efficient maintenance. It is backed by a 3 year, 450,00km warranty for total peace of mind and, given its heritage, will have the strongest residual values in the market. It comes with 4x2, 6x4 and 8x4 wheel plans with Tractor Head or Rigid chassis.
"We believe that Thunderbolt is perfectly suited for the Saudi heavy duty truck market. We have a number of demonstrators which will be loaned to large fleet customers in KSA for testing against their existing fleet. This will demonstrate the cost savings in a real world environment. Of course, Thunderbolt comes with Al Habtoor's well known commitment to international standards of customer care, competitive pricing and technical body applications support" states Country Head, Simon Monahan.
He also said, "We only sell trucks in Saudi Arabia, so we are determined to demonstrate the highest possible truck industry standards. We have two sites fully operational in Riyadh; we open in Khobar on 1st July and in Jeddah on 1st September so we are already covering the 3 largest cities in KSA. In addition, we support fleets through Habtoor Technical Support 247 which is a fleet of mobile maintenance vehicles to cover the rest of the Kingdom and which is available to any FUSO fleet, even if the vehicles are not purchased from us.
Al Habtoor's continual upgrading of existing service and repair services reflects the company's ongoing commitment to delivering maximum up time and more profit for its customers. Al Habtoor Motors promises a one stop solution for all truck operators, including body fabrication, routine maintenance and truck accident repair giving the lowest possible vehicle operating costs across the Kingdom.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Jul 03, 2017