New FUSO Thunderbolt Heavy Duty Truck launched by Al Habtoor in Riyadh

-- Al Habtoor Motors launched the all-new range of Thunderbolt trucks at a special launch event to kick off Habtoor's 1anniversary celebrations. More than 150 truck operators attended to learn about the new heavy duty FUSO Thunderbolt, which has a GCW of up to 100 tons and 438 hp. The event was followed by a lavish Iftar dinner for the guests. Al Habtoor plans to host Kingdom wide promotional events to celebrate the Launch of FUSO Heavy Duty Truck in Saudi Arabia.Thunderbolt is one of a new generation of trucks designed to reduce truck operating costs through low running costs, low fuel consumption and quick and efficient maintenance. It is backed by a 3 year, 450,00km warranty for total peace of mind and, given its heritage, will have the strongest residual values in the market. It comes with 4x2, 6x4 and 8x4 wheel plans with Tractor Head or Rigid chassis."We believe that Thunderbolt is perfectly suited for the Saudi heavy duty truck market. We have a number of demonstrators which will be loaned to large fleet customers in KSA for testing against their existing fleet. This will demonstrate the cost savings in a real world environment. Of course, Thunderbolt comes with Al Habtoor's well known commitment to international standards of customer care, competitive pricing and technical body applications support" states Country Head, Simon Monahan.He also said, "We only sell trucks in Saudi Arabia, so we are determined to demonstrate the highest possible truck industry standards. We have two sites fully operational in Riyadh; we open in Khobar on 1July and in Jeddah on 1September so we are already covering the 3 largest cities in KSA. In addition, we support fleets through Habtoor Technical Support 247 which is a fleet of mobile maintenance vehicles to cover the rest of the Kingdom and which is available to any FUSO fleet, even if the vehicles are not purchased from us.Al Habtoor's continual upgrading of existing service and repair services reflects the company's ongoing commitment to delivering maximum up time and more profit for its customers. Al Habtoor Motors promises a one stop solution for all truck operators, including body fabrication, routine maintenance and truck accident repair giving the lowest possible vehicle operating costs across the Kingdom.