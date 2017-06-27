 
Come and explore high quality sieving solutions at Pharmalytica 2017, Hyderabad

Visit Russell Finex Stand B41, Hall No-1 for latest technologies in pharmaceutical separations
 
 
NEW DELHI, India - July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Pharmalytica is an international trade fair and conference focusing mainly on the pharmaceutical industry, and will be held at HITEX Hyderabad, India from 11th -12th August 2017. This 4th edition is opening doors for more than 200 exhibitors to participate and showcase their latest advancements in the pharmaceutical industry.

Russell Finex is participating again at this event, located at Stand No. B41 Hall No.1, exhibiting their innovative range of separation solutions.

Below are the pharmaceutical separation solutions Russell Finex will be showcasing:

1)      The Finex Ultima™: This is a high performance vibro separator (http://www.russellfinex.in/products/vibro-screen/) exclusively available for India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Designed with the latest technology to achieve high quality, accurate grading and high throughput.

2)      The Russell Compact Sieve®: This industrial vibrating sifter (http://www.russellfinex.in/products/vibro-sifter/) is popular in the pharmaceutical industry due to its compact design allowing it to easily fit into existing production lines, quick-release clamps for tool-free assembly and disassembly and high quality stainless steel contact parts for machine longevity.

3)      The Russell Compact Airswept Sieve™: This is a high capacity dust-free check-screener (http://www.russellfinex.in/vacuum-conveying-sifter/), enabling enclosed pneumatic conveying and check-screening of material from one location to another in one operation. The unit is equipped with fewer contact parts to make it easy to strip down in a few seconds without the need of tools and is easy to clean.

4)      Vibrasonic® Deblinding System: This is an ultrasonic deblinding system (http://www.russellfinex.in/products/ultrasonic-vibro-sifter/) used to prevent blinding and blocking of mesh to provide improved and consistent product quality with higher throughput.

Russell Finex invites you to visit Hall No. 1, Stand B41 from 11th -12th  August 2017 to meet their sieving solutions experts to help you to choose the best suitable model for your requirements based on your application.

Contact us (http://www.russellfinex.in/contact-us/) to learn how to improve pharmaceutical sieving using Russell Finex sieving solutions.

Radhika Singh
***@russellfinex.com
Source:Russell Finex Sieves & Filters Pvt Ltd
Email:***@russellfinex.com
