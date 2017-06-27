News By Tag
Come and explore high quality sieving solutions at Pharmalytica 2017, Hyderabad
Visit Russell Finex Stand B41, Hall No-1 for latest technologies in pharmaceutical separations
Russell Finex is participating again at this event, located at Stand No. B41 Hall No.1, exhibiting their innovative range of separation solutions.
Below are the pharmaceutical separation solutions Russell Finex will be showcasing:
1) The Finex Ultima™: This is a high performance vibro separator (http://www.russellfinex.in/
2) The Russell Compact Sieve®: This industrial vibrating sifter (http://www.russellfinex.in/
3) The Russell Compact Airswept Sieve™: This is a high capacity dust-free check-screener (http://www.russellfinex.in/
4) Vibrasonic® Deblinding System: This is an ultrasonic deblinding system (http://www.russellfinex.in/
Russell Finex invites you to visit Hall No. 1, Stand B41 from 11th -12th August 2017 to meet their sieving solutions experts to help you to choose the best suitable model for your requirements based on your application.
Contact us (http://www.russellfinex.in/
Contact
Radhika Singh
***@russellfinex.com
