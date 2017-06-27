News By Tag
7 Day Income Overdrive Challenge - Launch
The 7 Day challenge is to ignite people's income through principles that entrepreneurs use to create insane pay days.
The program consists of seven emails, that each have a video that details a strategic set of principles, structured in a way to help average people increase their income.
The real keys to increasing one's income, lye in the mindset and the ability to trust in a proven system and principles. This program is tailored in such a way that it will literally work for anyone who puts it into action.
For Additional Information, contact Blake Hooper at support@blakehooper.com
About - Blake Hooper
An entrepreneur from his earliest memories, selling caps and flags at around age 6 at the local football ground. From that point on, business after business have been dreamt and run. Whilst some of the earlier businesses were total flops. The continued trial and error testing, has landed Blake some highly profitable businesses to say the least. Blake's passion is to help others and he is on a mission to help as many people increase their income through learnt skills.
https://blakehooper.com/
