The United States Digital Medicine Market (2017-2021 Edition) – Daedal Research

The report titled The United States Digital Medicine Market, provides an in-depth analysis of the scenario of digital medicine market in the United States.

The US digital medicine market has been analysed on the basis of value, segments and clinical trials sponsors. The report also provides the digital health market by categories of healthcare apps. Growth of the US digital medicine market has also been forecasted for the period 2017-2021, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends. The competition in the digital medicine market is fragmented by the several small private players, such as Livongo, WellDoc, Inc., Ginger.io, Inc., Akili, Mocacare, AliveCor, Inc., 2morrow, Inc., Glooko, Inc., Omada Health, Inc., and Voluntis, etc., whose business profiling has been done in this report, which include their business overview.Company Coverage2morrow Inc.Akili Interactive Labs Inc.Alive Cor Inc.GlookoLivongoMocacareOmada Health Inc.Proteus Digital Health Inc.WellDog Inc.VoluntisGinger.io Inc.Executive SummaryDigital health is a platform that combines technology with personal health and genetic information, so that healthcare could be made personalized and precise. Digital health includes consumer focused fitness apps that have little or no clinical validation for patients and physicians. Digital health has been classified into EMR/HER, mobile health, telehealth and wireless health.The digital medicine is supported by various growth drivers, such as increased smartphone usage, growing software industry, mobile phone proliferation, increasing biopharma investments, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing population with chronic diseases, etc. Yet the digital medicine market faces several challenges, such as lack of clinical evidence, narrow functionality of apps, huge time and capital to be incurred, and regulatory hurdles, etc.Figure 1: Classification of Digital HealthFigure 2: Phases of Digital MedicineFigure 3: Digital Medicine EcosystemFigure 4: Digital Health Market by Categories of Healthcare Apps 2015Figure 5: Digital Medicine Market by Sponsors of Clinical Trials 2015Figure 6: US Digital Medicine Market TAM; 2015-2016 (US$ Billion)Figure 7: US Digital Medicine Market TAM; 2017-2021 (US$ Billion)Figure 8: US Digital Medicine Market by Segment 2015Figure 9: Competitive LandscapeTable 1: Potential Business Models for Digital Medicine