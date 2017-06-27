2017 World Congress on Unmanned Systems Engineering

MA THOR SolarLight

-- The WUEng Congress promotes the advancement of the applied science, technology and operation of unmanned systems through the dissemination of cutting-edge research. The Congress provides a forum for researchers, scientists, business professionals and industry representatives World-wide to present the latest innovations and future research directions in Unmanned Systems Engineering.Cambridge is a beautiful city, recognised throughout the world as a place of learning and innovation. With spectacular architecture, inspiring culture and refreshing green spaces, you can learn about the heritage and contemporary life of the University, Colleges, museums and the city during your visit. Cambridge has been selected this year as a unique location that inspires scholarly research.The Colleges of Cambridge have existed for more than 800 years and were founded between the 13th and 20th centuries. There are 31 Colleges. The oldest College – Peterhouse – was established as a community of scholars in 1284; the most recent foundation, Robinson College, was in 1979. The other 29 Colleges span the intervening centuries, and were founded by royalty, religious orders, guilds, business people, and the City of Cambridge.Keynote speakers from diverse aviation and unmanned systems backgrounds will deliver talks that set out the central themes of this year's conference and that include recent developments in Multi rotor VTOL UAV, Aerodynamics of ultra low speed high altitude flight, Fuzzy logic for unmanned systems, UAS image encryption and decryption, Professional UAV pilot as a career, Border patrol and surveillance assisted by UAVs, Air law in unmanned systems operation, and solar UAV technology.www.wueng-congress.com