IndiaBizForSale Hosts Business Buyer's Club for Exclusive Deal Making Opportunity in Mumbai
Businesses showcased at the event belonged to diverse sectors such as manufacturing, security services, market intelligence and financial services, looking for transactions worth INR 1 - 25 Cr. Professional pitch-deck for each business was prepared and presented by IndiaBizForSale.com team, followed by a question-answer round in which some of the business owners also participated. The event concluded with a networking lunch that gave the opportunity to the buyers, investors and business owners to interact in person. The next stages of interaction and deal process will also be facilitated by IndiaBizForSale.com.
Haripriya Bhagat, Co-founder, IndiaBizForSale.com, said, "We are already helping thousands of businesses, buyers, investors and consultants achieve quick deal sourcing, effective matchmaking and end-to-end deal management. Through our technology platform and superior advisory services, we have democratized deal-making for small and medium businesses in India. While technology is an enabler, events like this are critical to fast-track deal discovery, especially in the Indian landscape."
Buyers and investors who made it to the event constituted a diverse crowd. Some of them were senior officials from prestigious business houses such as the Allstate Group who are looking for acquisition-
Bhavin added, "When we started back in 2013, we were among the pioneers in transforming SME deal-making in India. With the Business Buyer's Club, we are taking it to the next level. We have received extremely enthusiastic response from participants at the recent Mumbai edition, and will be organizing more editions in other cities shortly."
IndiaBizForSale.com joined hands with Mumbai-based ah! Ventures, a global investor network and venture fund, as outreach partner for the event. Abhijeet Kumar, Founding Partner, ah! Ventures, said, "Quality face-time between genuine buyers and investors on one-hand, and deal-ready businesses on the other hand, is an innovative concept in India. We see novelty and value in the gap that IndiaBizForSale.com is addressing through exclusive events like this. We hope to strengthen this partnership for more such initiatives in future."
The upcoming editions of Business Buyer's Club are expected to be held in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi, over the next six months.
About IndiaBizForSale.com:
IndiaBizforSale.com enables quick deal-sourcing, matchmaking, and end-to-end deal management through technology platform and advisory services. Our clientele includes businesses and professionals who are looking to buy and sell businesses, secure investment opportunities, and explore strategic growth options such as joint ventures, distribution partnerships and franchising.
IndiaBizForSale.com is a flagship product of Manali E-Business Private Limited, which was founded in early 2013 by Haripriya Bhagat and Bhavin Bhagat. Since then, IndiaBizforSale.com has grown from strength to strength, with a network of over 20,000 subscribers at present, and counting.
Please visit https://www.indiabizforsale.com/
