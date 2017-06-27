News By Tag
Entrepreneurship Development Cell at Banasthali all set to ignite the innovation spark
Economists and academics agree that women entrepreneurs are indeed an under-tapped force who can rekindle economic expansion and research confirms women make better entrepreneurs especially in social and environmental ventures.
Innovation is the intersection of what is desirable to users, what is possible with technology and what is possible in the market place. It is indeed time to recollect Peter F Drucker famous quote "Innovation is the specific instrument of entrepreneurship - the act that endows resources with a new capacity to create wealth."
A successful entrepreneur requires Information Skills, Problem Solving Skills, Decision Making Skills and Communication Skills apart from Ability for Time, Stress and Project Management. The broad based Panchmukhi Shiksha – the fivefold education evolved over decades at Banasthali attempts a balance of the five aspects of education, namely Physical, Practical, Aesthetic, Moral and Intellectual and aims at all round harmonious development of personality. This approach gives ample opportunities from admissions to graduations to the enrolled students for developing such skills and acquiring such ability to ensure that winning in tough situations becomes a way of life.
Entrepreneurship Development Cell (EDC) at Banasthali Vidyapith has more than 400 women members. EDC orients budding entrepreneurs on concepts of startups enthusing aspiring entrepreneurs to systematically think through their startup ideas, thus helping women to develop entrepreneurial skill sets at the ideation stage. The EDC also conducts regular speaker sessions by bringing real time entrepreneurs to motivate the women, B-Plan competitions to bring out the innovative solutions for the real world problems, mentoring sessions for the ideas so generated and helping them in implementation.
The activities under EDC supported by a generous grant of Rs 135 Lakhs by SBBJ - State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur presently merged with SBI which has set up a "Centre for Research in MSME and Promotion of Entrepreneurship in Women" (CRMPEW) also called as "SBBJ - Banasthali Vidyapith - Navjyoti" Project at Banasthali. The Centre aims at promoting research in MSME and Entrepreneurship in Women. Under the initiative Banasthali is also engaging rural women to promote skill development and entrepreneurship.
Banasthali has signed MOU with International Crop Research Institute for Semi Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) which conducts agriculture research for rural development. Banasthali is also in discussion with Rajivika (Rajasthan Grameen Aajivika Vikas Parishad) which enables rural poor to increase household income through sustainable livelihood. In addition MOU with Jaipur Rugs Foundation (a prominent Jaipur based NGO) for skill development and livelihood for rural women is also under process and many other initiatives which drive impact. Alumni of Banasthali who call themselves as Banasthalites across the globe will also be playing a big role in mentoring the GenNext women entrepreneurs.
For more details including admissions, see http://www.banasthali.org
About Banasthali: The Institution which is also the largest fully residential women's university in the world has played a big role in revolutionizing women's education in the country for the last eight decades with a belief that there is a tremendous role of higher education in empowering the women. Banasthali has scripted numerous success stories in a wide range of fields, and stands tall among the citadels of learning in India today. Team Banasthali with Vice Chancellor J C Bose Memorial Award for eminent scientist recipient Prof Aditya Shastri a highly acclaimed alumnus of BITS Pilani, SUNY State University of New York Stony Brook and MIT USA is indeed racing forward to be the very best among global women universities. Proud to be Banasthali alumni who call themselves as Banasthalites can be found in all latitudes, longitudes and altitudes in all walks of life across the globe.
Contact
P.O. Banasthali Vidyapith
Rajasthan – 304022
91 1438 228456 / 228341
***@banasthali.ac.in
