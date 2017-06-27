New Youth Development Programs Coming to a Local Atlanta Community

Family Support Circle, Inc. (FSC) Opens Up a Summer Enrichment Program at English Parks and Recreation Center

Hope Dickson

***@familysupportcircle.org Hope Dickson

-- FAMILY SUPPORT CIRCLE INC., has partnered with the City of Atlanta Partks and Recreation to reopen the English Park and Recreation Center in Northwest Atlanta, Fulton County, to serve children and youth in the community. The start of the partnership helps launch the first Summer Enrichment Program at English Park and Recreation Center located at 1340 Bolton Rd NW, Atlanta GA 30318.The program is designed to give children and youth, ages 6-14, a safe place to come to during the day and engages them to learn year-round. Our activities during the Summer Enrichment Program include: Weekly Field Trips, STEM-Based Activities, Health and Fitness Activities, Arts and Crafts, plus so much more!More than 30 families have registered their children to be a part of this wonderful Summer Enrichment Program. By the end of the summer enrichment program through the start of the new school year, we are expecting more children and youth to register to receive educational support for the school year.Family Support Circle, Inc. (FSC) is a 501(c)(3), nonsectarian, social service agency that benefits the national community at large and now international by enhancing the potential and quality of life of each person and families we serve. Within FSC's person-centered philosophy, is a deep commitment to be providers of supports with specific expertise in education, youth development, home and community-based programs for youth, adults, and elderly who are medically fragile and those individuals with Intellectual Disabilities in the United States and quality education in Haiti.www.familysupportcircle.org