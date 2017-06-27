 

July 2017
Ventana Group Properties to launch commercial property management

MCALLEN, Texas - July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- A veteran realtor and property manager , management and consulting companies have announced the formation of VENTANA GROUP PROPERTIES , a new entity focusing on commercial property management. VENTANA GROUP PROPERTIES will serve a distinct market sector – the Commercial division which includes office, retail and industrial properties. With an existing portfolio of 19 properties contributed by the founder CEO,  who uses innovative and disciplined asset management practices, use of accounting and state-of-the-art technology, help real estate owners reduce operating costs and enhance property values while maintaining the highest quality living environment for its tenants.

"This is a tremendous opportunity to expand outside of our well-known commerucal leading niche into and commercial management, leveraging the accounting resources and infrastructure already in place," said Brenda McKendrick , founder of  VENTANA GROUP PROPERTIES whos career spans 15 years in the real estate investment and capital markets. For more information visit www.ventanagroupproperties.com

Tags:Commercial Property Management
Industry:Real Estate
Location:McAllen - Texas - United States
Subject:Companies
