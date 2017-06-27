Zachary Tinkle achieves second clean sweep of the season at Grundy County Speedway

During the Central States Region Super Cups fifth race program of the season, Tinkle was fastest in practice, fastest in qualifying, and won both the heat and feature races

Zachary Tinkle in victory lane at Grundy County Speedway 7/1/17

-- After having spun in the previous feature race at Grundy County Speedway, costing him points toward the Central States Region Super Cups championship, Zachary Tinkle went to Grundy County Speedway on Saturday, July 1st ready to redeem himself as a racer with this track. He went onto the track in practice to ensure the car was handling well and that he was holding his own with speed. Impressed with the car control, he was fastest in practice and pleased enough to skip the other practices.Requesting "No changes" to the car, Tinkle readied himself for qualifying. He was part of the first group that went out for qualifying and completed his round with a time of 19.437, which proved to be the fastest of the day.Because he was the fastest qualifier, Tinkle participated in the opening ceremonies waving a flag while driving around the track during the playing of the National Anthem.Tinkle remained on the track immediately after opening ceremonies as the CSR Super Cups were the first up in the heat races. Starting on pole, he shot out front as soon as the green flag dropped and remained there for the duration of the cautionless race. This makes Tinkle the winner of four out of four heat races in the league this season.Once intermission was over, it was time to take to the track. Tinkle started again on pole and repeated his performance in the heat race. As soon as the green flag started to fly, he bolted to the front of the pack and was leading the race from the first lap moving forward. Even with caution coming out twice, he held his lead on the restarts leading every lap of the night in both the heat and feature races. This win edges Tinkle ahead a bit more in championship points with him remaining in the lead.