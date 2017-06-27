News By Tag
* Multimedia
* Music
* Event
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Michael Henderson News! Information and Updates!
The icon that is Music Producer, Singer, Songwriter Michael Henderson has much to be excited about!!
Henderson's Hollywood Star doesn't stop there! On the wildly successful Television show, "Empire" episode #16, "Absent Child" Michael Henderson's funky bassline can be heard under the screaming vocals of The Dramatics, song titled "Get Up! Get Down! as the Lyon family takes on antagonizers at a family meeting!~ https://youtu.be/
More Hollywood News!! New Television sitcom "Beauty and The Baller" air date July 22nd on the BET/Centric network, this pilot episode, will feature the classic hit song, "You Are My Starship" written and sung by Michael Henderson! A television first for the maestro!! Watch for it! https://www.youtube.com/
Famed supergroup, "The Dramatics" have just completed taping of an "UNSUNG" episode in which Michael Henderson is interviewed for his contribution producing, writing and playing bass guitar on more than 50 song titles for the very successful Detroit based group!! IE., "Whatch See, Is Whatcha Get! In The Rain! Hey You! Get Off My Mountain, Fell For You! The Devil Is Dope! Hot Pants! Stars In your Eyes! Ocean Of Thoughts And Dreams! and Falling! Fall In Love Ladylove! Thankful For Your Love, I Cried All The Way Home! I Can't Get Over You! ...And I Panicked! Toast To The Fool! Many More!! Air date is July 30th!! Henderson has confirmed that he is currently in talks with "UNSUNG" producers for a taping of the Michael Henderson Story! Stay posted!!
NAACP IMAGE AWARDS HONORS MILES DAVIS AT NEWPORT 1955 - 1975 AS OUTSTANDING JAZZ ALBUM!! An integral component of the Miles Davis electra era band, bassist on this album, Michael Henderson is in good company with such musical giants as John Coletrane, Herbie Hancock, Zoot Simms, Gerry Mulligan, Theloniuous Monk, Percy Heath, Cannonball Adderly, Bill Evans, Paul Chamber, Jimmy Cobb, Wayne Shorter, Tony Williams, Chick Corea, Dave Holland, Jack Dejohnette, Gary Bartz, Keith Jarrett, Sam Morrison, Pete Cosey, Reggie Lucas, Al Foster, James Mtume', Ndugu Chancellor, Ron Carter, Jimmy Cobb to name but a few!! This album has also garnered acknowledgement from the following publications:
Michael Henderson / Rena Scotts' Hollywood Return!! After the resounding "SOLD OUT" success of the last concert performance the two were asked to return for an encore!! Two nights at famed, "Catalina Jazz" Hollywood CA., Wednesday August 9th and Thursday August 10th!! For Tickets visit: www.michaelhendersonshollywoodreturn.eventbrite.com before they are GONE!!
More Starship Landings!! Philadelphia with Jean Carne Friday September 1st at Treasures Germantown PA!~ Tickets at: starshiplandingphiladelphia.eventbrite.com
Michael Henderson concert Bethesda Blues and Jazz Bethesda MD., with Cherrell!! Thursday September 21st Tickets at: http://bit.ly/
Watch YouTube clip of Michael Henderson with special guest Ray Parker Jr., Sylvester Rivers In Concert!~ http://bit.ly/
Happy Birthday Michael Henderson!! Friday July 7th!!
Contact
Onyx
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse