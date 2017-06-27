 
Michael Henderson News! Information and Updates!

The icon that is Music Producer, Singer, Songwriter Michael Henderson has much to be excited about!!
 
 
Michael Henderson
Michael Henderson
 
LOS ANGELES - July 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Michael Henderson's Starship continues it's illustrious journey as it has for the past five decades!~  During the 2017 BET Music Awards, this "SPRITE" commercial was aired and features the music of "The Dramatics" song titled, "Door To Your Heart" for which Michael Henderson plays bass guitar! https://youtu.be/YNGUSM7bB0o

Henderson's Hollywood Star doesn't stop there! On the wildly successful Television show, "Empire" episode #16, "Absent Child" Michael Henderson's funky bassline can be heard under the screaming vocals of The Dramatics, song titled "Get Up! Get Down! as the Lyon family takes on antagonizers at a family meeting!~  https://youtu.be/68JSIXrnOVs

More Hollywood News!! New Television sitcom "Beauty and The Baller" air date July 22nd on the BET/Centric network, this pilot episode, will feature the classic hit song, "You Are My Starship" written and sung by Michael Henderson! A television first for the maestro!!  Watch for it! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5_dXaOkRfwE



Famed supergroup, "The Dramatics" have just completed taping of an "UNSUNG" episode in which Michael Henderson is interviewed for his contribution producing, writing and playing bass guitar on more than 50 song titles for the very successful Detroit based group!!  IE., "Whatch See, Is Whatcha Get! In The Rain!  Hey You! Get Off My Mountain, Fell For You! The Devil Is Dope! Hot Pants! Stars In your Eyes! Ocean Of Thoughts And Dreams! and Falling! Fall In Love Ladylove!  Thankful For Your Love, I Cried All The Way Home! I Can't Get Over You! ...And I Panicked! Toast To The Fool!  Many More!!  Air date is July 30th!!  Henderson has confirmed that he is currently in talks with "UNSUNG" producers for a taping of the Michael Henderson Story! Stay posted!!

NAACP IMAGE AWARDS HONORS MILES DAVIS AT NEWPORT 1955 - 1975 AS OUTSTANDING JAZZ ALBUM!!  An integral component of the Miles Davis electra era band, bassist on this album, Michael Henderson is in good company with such musical giants as John Coletrane, Herbie Hancock, Zoot Simms, Gerry Mulligan, Theloniuous Monk, Percy Heath, Cannonball Adderly, Bill Evans, Paul Chamber, Jimmy Cobb, Wayne Shorter, Tony Williams, Chick Corea, Dave Holland, Jack Dejohnette, Gary Bartz, Keith Jarrett, Sam Morrison, Pete Cosey, Reggie Lucas, Al Foster, James Mtume', Ndugu Chancellor, Ron Carter, Jimmy Cobb to name but a few!!  This album has also garnered acknowledgement from the following publications: Rollingstone, Downbeat JazzWise, JazzTimes, Pitchfork, The UK Guardian, The New Yorker, The LA Times and others worldwide!!  Henderson's unique bass playing can be heard in the soundtrack and movie of the Miles Davis biopic, "Miles Ahead" starring Don Cheadle!~

Michael Henderson / Rena Scotts' Hollywood Return!!  After the resounding "SOLD OUT" success of the last concert performance the two were asked to return for an encore!! Two nights at famed, "Catalina Jazz" Hollywood CA., Wednesday August 9th and Thursday August 10th!!  For Tickets visit: www.michaelhendersonshollywoodreturn.eventbrite.com before they are GONE!!

More Starship Landings!!  Philadelphia with Jean Carne Friday September 1st at Treasures Germantown PA!~ Tickets at: starshiplandingphiladelphia.eventbrite.com

Michael Henderson concert Bethesda Blues and Jazz Bethesda MD., with Cherrell!!  Thursday September 21st Tickets at: http://bit.ly/2rI9lyA

Watch YouTube clip of Michael Henderson with special guest Ray Parker Jr., Sylvester Rivers In Concert!~ http://bit.ly/2tBY7A4

Happy Birthday Michael Henderson!! Friday July 7th!!

