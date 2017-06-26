News By Tag
Dodge Returns to Carlisle with its all-new Demon
Learn About It from Product Experts, See it in Person, Snap Photos and More
The Demon is amazing to say the least. The "base model" starts at $84,995, but considering it's the fastest street legal car available and out performs some million dollar exotics, Dodge believes that's a fair price point. But what makes it go fast? How about the fact that the Demon is built to be an elite performance machine and according to the Dodge Demon web page, is powered by a Supercharged 6.2L HEMI® SRT Demon V8 engine and armed with a functional Air-Grabber™
Dodge worked diligently to not only produce this car, but to market it as well and the stories behind that and all that went into building the Demon will be told at Carlisle during event weekend. Most of the weekend the Demon will be positioned on the midway within the Dodge booth, but select times throughout the weekend it will roar from its parking spot to an area in front of the stage where automotive enthusiast and TV host Steve Magnante will talk about it; bumper to bumper.
Featuring the Demon is just one great aspect of Carlisle Chrysler Nationals weekend. The event packs nearly 3,000 cars into the facility and hosts 50,000+ guests, coming from around the world. Our displays for 2017 include features dedicated to the GTX, Dodge Trucks, RO23 and WO23 run of cars, the R/T and an FM3 display, better known as Panther Pink. Complete details about the show, special guests including Dukes of Hazzard star Tom Wopat, links to buy tickets, register a car and more are available at www.CarlisleEvents.com or by calling 717-243-7855.
Michael Garland
***@carlisleevents.com
