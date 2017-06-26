News By Tag
AllYouCanTech launches curated map and catalog of Vermont's tech companies, jobs, and events
"It's really incredible how rich the tech employment landscape is in Vermont, but you wouldn't know this without being extremely well connected or going out of your way to dig the data up," says Adib. "Through a combination of automation and curation from multiple sources, I was able to identify nearly 100 local employers, and counting, that can be considered 'tech companies,' meaning their business is enabled by digital or electronic technologies they build themselves."
AllYouCanTech's catalog features not only Vermont-born companies, such as Inntopia out of Stowe that is already approaching 100 employees, but also regional offices of out-of-state employers, like Casenet, a Massachusetts-
"Retaining our existing talented team members, and attracting new talented, creative team members to support the growth of Inntopia is one of our top priorities. AllYouCanTech will help us do that. It is another great example of what an entrepreneur can do to create a useful, practical tool our industry can use to grow our teams in Vermont," comments Pam Mackenzie, SVP of Employee & Partner Engagement at Inntopia. Casenet's software architect Matt Bastress, who started their Burlington office, is also enthusiastic about the service: "Finding effective channels to reach potential tech hires in the area has been challenging for us, so we're excited to see AllYouCanTech do this great service for the tech community and help employers like us along the way."
In its first week since launching, the site has attracted nearly 2,000 pageviews from across the country, with primarily local attention. "I think this is just the tip of the iceberg," says Adib. "We haven't been featured on any magazine or newspaper yet, and already we're getting this type of traffic, as well as lots of feedback, contributions, and hundreds of social media followers and subscribers. I think we struck a chord with the community."
As for revenue, AllYouCanTech plans to attract sponsorships and job posts from local tech employers. As a former Silicon Valley engineer and employee of social media and browser companies, Adib is well positioned to help: "I know some tricks of the trade to reach and engage with the tech audience, so I'm confident I can help Vermont employers grow their tech staff more efficiently. I've been talking to local employers about their recruitment needs, and I think it's going to be a big win for everyone."
About AllYouCanTech
AllYouCanTech was launched this year to semi-automatically aggregate tech companies, jobs, and events for current and prospective tech employees in underserved areas. The Vermont site can be reached at vt.allyoucantech.com and is owned and operated by Bits and Bots, LLC.
artur@bitsandbots.co
