New Publishing Imprint Launched To Help Individuals Who Have A Story To Tell



Local educator and editor launches new book imprint for memoir writers. This brand-new imprint will serve as a platform for writers of memoir who "have a story to tell." SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - July 13, 2017



"While memoir and autobiography are within the same genre," says Lynette Davis, educator, editor and founder of



The imprint's first publication, entitled Even Rain Is Just Water explores childhood trauma, and how childhood trauma transcends into adulthood.



Betty Tucker, author of Don't Worry About the Mule Going Blind: Hazel's Daughter, read the book and interviewed Davis for the Reading Group Guide at the back of the books says, "Like rain in the desert of a parched soul, this poignant narrative offers hope to those of us who have felt disconnected, displaced and alone."



"I spent four years writing and developing Even Rain Is Just Water," says Davis. "But, the most exciting part was working through the publishing process." Davis looks forward to using her editing skills to help others develop their writing and add emotive power to their stories.



Davis created



Davis will sign copies of her new memoir, Even Rain Is Just Water on Saturday, August 12, 2017 from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Feldheym Central Library's annual "Meet the Author" event. The library is located at 555 West 6th Street, San Bernardino, CA 92410.



