AML Wrestling/June 2017/Official Results
Here are the results of AML Wrestling & IMPACT Wrestling Present: CONFRONTATION which was held on Sunday, June 25, 2017 at the Hickory Metro Convention Center in Hickory, NC
More than 500 wrestling fans descended upon the Hickory Metro Convention Center for AML Wrestling & IMPACT Wrestling Present: Confrontation on Sunday, June 25, 2017. Behind WrestleCade Weekend, this is the second largest event of the year for AML Wrestling and the night was magical.
Here are the OFFICIAL RESULTS of the event:
The event began with ZANE RILEY winning the 30 Person Over The Top Rope Battle Royal. The AML Wrestling open door policy was in full effect with lots of new and returning faces vying for the win. "The Party Starter" Keith Mack and the lovely Savannah Evans were early standouts but Riley was able to use his guile to win the match. Along with the win came not only bragging rights but also a contract with AML Wrestling. Riley addressed the crowd after his victory and his long-time tag team partner Caleb Konley joined him in the ring. Together, Riley and Konley announced that they were finally in a promotion that understands and respects their talent. As they embraced to the cheering crowd, Ethan Carter III came to ringside and his singles match with Konley began.
CALEB KONLEY, representing AML Wrestling, defeated EC3, representing IMPACT Wrestling, via disqualification. This match delivered as advertised, as both men showed the ability to wrestle various styles within the confines of one match. Unfortunately, fans were deprived of a clean finish as the referee caught Carter hitting Conley with a low blow resulting in the DQ.
THE HEATSEEKERS, representing AML Wrestling, beat VETERANS OF WAR, representing IMPACT Wrestling, when The Heatseekers were able to knock Mayweather out with a foreign object while the referee was distracted.
BRANDON SCOTT, representing AML Wrestling, successfully retained the Prestige Championship over AXTON RAY (also representing AML Wrestling) and DJZ, representing IMPACT Wrestling. Axton Ray was seconds away from regaining the championship via pinfall over DJZ when an opportunistic Scott rolled him up for the surprise pinfall.
SUPER CRAZY, a special guest of AML Wrestling, defeated SUICIDE, representing IMPACT Wrestling, in a fast-paced match.
In a contest that many observers called the match of the night, IMPACT Wrestling's ELI DRAKE beat AML Wrestling's CW ANDERSON.
THE GEORDIE BULLDOGS decisively defeated THE DIXON LINE to retain the AML Tag Team Championship.
Thanks to a little help from his buddies The Xpendables, the "One Man Riot" ZANE DAWSON pinned "The Monster" ABYSS in a Monster's Ball match to retain the AML Wrestling Championship. Abyss seemed to have Dawson beat with his Black Hole Slam onto barbed wire, but George South quickly pulled the official out of the ring and The Heatseekers quickly entered the ring to ensure Dawson retained. After the 3-count, The Xpendables continued their assault on Abyss but Jax "Wilcox" Dane, Caleb Konley and Zane Riley made the save.
Fans will NOT want to miss AML Wrestling Presents: MONSTERS UNLEASHED on Sunday, July 30, 2017 at the National Guard Armory in Winston-Salem, NC. Already signed: Zane Dawson will finally face #1 contender Jax "Wilcox" Dane for the AML Wrestling Championship!
