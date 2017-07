Canada's most influential women mortgage professionals revealed

50 Individuals have just been recognized in a list of the most influential women in the mortgage industry

--magazine has just released its 2017 Women of Influence report, featuring the women who are changing the face of the Canadian mortgage industry and demonstrating that mortgage brokering is no longer just a man's game.Following an overwhelming response from lenders and brokers across all provinces,culled this year's list to 50 women whose personal and professional accomplishments earned them a place among the industry's best."For decades, the mortgage industry has long been dominated by men", said Heather Turner,journalist. "However, this year's Women of Influence list proved that is no longer the case. In this report,highlights several female leaders who have overcome hardships and succeeded in even the most uncertain markets—an impressive feat that earned them a place in this prestigious list."From industry trailblazers who started their own businesses from scratch to innovators who are creating new products to better serve homebuyers, this year's Women of Influence are without a doubt, forces to be reckoned with.To learn more see issue 12.06 of, out now or view the list online at http://www.whichmortgage.ca/ leading-mortgage- professional... ###, published by Key Media International, is Canada's leading independent magazine for mortgage brokers and professionals. With over 10,000 copies being distributed every month, it provides the latest news, developments and changes that affect the industry along with dedicated sales and marketing features that enable Canadian mortgage brokers to further develop their businesses.